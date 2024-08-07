A hat tip is in order:

‘I Want To Talk To Men

American and Western men specifically, because our elite are trying to exterminate us’

Probably one of the best pieces I wish to share (as above), I tweaked here and there a little but this is superb scholarship by WILLIAM HUNTER DUNCAN, a writer I admire. Tremendous writing skill, content and style. Excellent.

I think this piece is most suitable now based on what we face as a society, in the west. We are under attack, and we have little time left. Our western governments have surrendered to radical islamist jihadist terrorists and to the illegal 3rd world scum. I have no doubt there are some good among them, people seeking a better way, for I know many, yet many, many are 3rd world scum, with terror ties, people coming to America, to the west to rape it of its treasure and literally its women and girls. Our women are being brutalized. A ‘replacement’ in our faces. You cannot arrive here illegally to begin with. Moreover, our birth rates are 1.6 children in America, in the west, while our replacement rate is about 2.2 to 2.3. We cannot compete with other population groups who breed 5 to 6 per family. It is really not complicated. We will be replaced. The existing Harris-Biden regime have made us tremendously weak and vulnerable, for they have allowed millions of unvetted dangerous people into the nation. I also warn again, we will face several Bataclan, France type terror attacks on US soil, where our males and females will be disemboweled alive, just like at Bataclan club in 2015, eyes will be cut out alive, hearts cut out alive, vaginas stabbed up, genitals sliced up and testicles balls cut out and stuffed into men’s mouths…I warn again, it is booked, not ‘if’, but ‘when’. When it happens, remember me, remember this stack, this blog, and turn to Harris and Biden and Obama and ask them why did they do this to us, to your children, to your loved ones.

Remember me.

These words next by William are prominent for me and I wanted to showcase first before you read his thesis:

There is no negotiating with people who will send males into women’s and girls bathrooms and locker-rooms. There is no negotiating with people who sterilize and sexually mutilate children. There is no negotiating with people who excuse or condone pederasty. It is time to man up. It is time to come together. It is time to meet the war that is being waged against you and yours, on our terms. America is something very different than Washington DC and Wall Street. Where are the brothers, fathers, grandfathers, male cousins, of those working class girls groomed by Islamic migrants as sex slaves? I think the issue in our society is, as Ellison put it, 'The Glass Teat', which has moved on from mere TV to become an algorithmic hypnosis device that selectively brings out the worst in all of us. Influencers are poison, from them children learn to become useless drones interested only in fads, fashion and other useless things and we allow other countries control of the algorithms that feed our children this poison to distract them from reality. What are they supposed to do, if the police are essentially working with the gangs, or at the very least refusing to do anything about it? In many cases they were probably checked out. Why would they be checked out? Because the same liberal, globalist economics that hollowed out America’s productive economy, hollowed out the productive economy of England, the 70’s-90’s. Liberal (American) elite with the American conservative establishment, sent all those good paying industrial jobs over-seas, destroying the communities and families dependent upon those jobs, and now those same liberal elite with the conservative establishment are flooding western countries with migrants, to compete with natives for whatever working class jobs remain, criminalizing and demonizing the natives and giving every advantage to the migrants.

Begin William’s stunning writing here (I paste as written) and I ask you to support this scholarship:

‘I want to talk to men.

What makes me qualified to talk to men? I am a man. I just turned 51, so historically that makes me an elder. I have sat in, hosted and led many a men’s circle. I can build a house. I grow at least 50% of the food I and my parents eat. I have hunted and fished since I was a kid. I have spent probably 1000 days alone in the wilderness. I have written probably 2million words. I have read hundreds of books.

If you are not yet convinced that I am qualified, it doesn’t matter. No man or woman is required to listen to what I have to say. I am not saying I am some sort of definition of a man. I’m simply saying I’m qualified to talk to men.

Specifically I am talking to American men, but not exclusively. Being a man is not exclusive to American men. Probably a lot of men around the world would say American men generally are not very manly. A lot of American men would not be particularly offended by that. Others would, because they don’t like to be manly and don't like their unmanliness to be considered negative. Some would be offended because they are insecure in their manhood. There are also plenty of American men who can stand as proud as any men of any nation of the world.

I am talking specifically to American men because I am an American man, and America is the global hegemon. America is the global empire. The dollar has been the global reserve currency longer than any of us have been alive. The petro-dollar, the basis of a lot of our wealth in America, is as old as I am.

But the petro-dollar is dying of incompetence, corruption and neglect. The dollar as the global reserve currency has never been more shaky, nor more challenged - much of the world is rebelling against it. America has a 35trillion dollar debt, officially, which is 120% greater than GDP1, we are adding a trillion dollars to the national debt every hundred days. The actual debt is in fact more like 175trillion. Our president has dementia, his successor is an empty headed, DEI person-with-a-womb who initially slept her way into power in the most corrupt state of the Union. Meanwhile there are more than a few men around the world openly conspiring to invade America, put the men to the proverbial sword or in chains and rejoice in the lamentation of our women.

Ahnaf is convinced it will not be long before we are invaded on both coasts. He thinks that will be good for America, but one might look at the Islamic sex grooming gangs of the UK and think his version of Islam is a very idealized one not shared by as many Muslims as he thinks.

Liberal white girls are worried about MAGA turning them into Handmaiden breeders?

Do you think I jest? Look around at the men of America. Not a few aspire to be women. More than a few are cuckolded to women. More than a few are fragile soyboys who think words are violence. More than a few are food, drug, alcohol and porn addicted. If I were a man in some poor country without a lot of prospects, I would be thinking about invading America. Ten+ million of them have already invaded America, just the past four years. That is roughly 8.5 million more men than the fighting force of the US military. Granted not all of them are hostiles, but all of them are potential cartel, no shortage of rapists and murderers, not a few legit terrorists.

Empty headed successor woman, if she becomes president, would allow 30-50 million more in, if she can get away with it, the next four years. Kali-Ma I am calling her (a shout out to

ArtemisForestFairy

), after the Hindu goddess Kali, eight arms with eight swords flailing, a garland of human heads around her neck. She is too dumb to know she is a vehicle of a goddess of destruction, or rather it is because she is so potentially powerful and so very soul disconnected - not unlike a lot of leftists, vehicles for the demonic.

Not that Kali-Ma would be in charge of anything. The Deep State wants such an empty head, like Biden, that the deep state can continue to operate essentially on auto-pilot, in the ongoing expansion of the deep state. Every new gov/ngo hire dilutes the income of working people. The goal, the deep state beyond accountability. Kali-Ma will say whatever she knows she is expected to say. That is the path of the collapse of America.

The problem is, the deep state is a paper tiger, at least as far as foreign policy is concerned. Our fancy military is obsolete in a world of cheap drone technology and swarm hypersonic ballistic missiles. America does not even make the explosive material or much of the hardware or software necessary for our fancy weapons, we would be dead between the proverbial seas in any serious global conflict against Russia, China and Iran. Not to mention that our fighting force is significantly female and trans, not so fearsome as it once might have seemed. With dementia Joe B in the White House, America’s enemies smell blood. Kali-Ma is not making them quake in their boots. All the better, Her presence on the scene is further shaking Western and American foundations.

That and half the carrier fleet sent to defend Israel. Which our media is silent about, if you needed another reason to depose them.

The one card our elite hold, literally the only card our elite hold, is the nuclear arsenal. The leadership of America is without morality, without ethics, after the fake pandemic and an attempt on the life of Trump, it should be clear to anyone with any sense, these people are psychopaths who do not really believe in democracy or America. So psychopathic, they might actually believe they can use nuclear weapons, to keep themselves in power. It can not come to that. It will be the end of America as we have known it, if it comes to that. America will never again have any right to call itself a leader in the world, if it comes to that.

Let’s be honest. If a suitcase nuke were detonated in an American city, how would we even know it was not DC? If it happens, odds at 50/50, maybe greater, on the side of DC.

It is time to man-up, American men. More specifically, it is time to wake up from our materialist and consumer stupor, embrace our birthright and destiny, and come together to protect America, ourselves and the people we love, from monsters, the enemies of all that is good, the enemies of America, in DC and on Wall Street.

We have come a long way from our hunter/gatherer origins. We tend to think about that like it is evolution, but I am not so sure. Granted, our HG ancestors were not particularly learned, erudite, but then most people these days are not either. There seems a categorical difference between a group of men tracking and taking down a mastodon,

Even our artists cannot accurately imagine such, one swing of those tusks takes out all four of those dudes.

More likely. Wound it, isolate it, drive it off a cliff.

and a bunch of liberal gays, soyboys and chubs LARPing as MAGA to take down Trump.

I am ever reminded of a post from the

Tree of Woe

, about neanderthal. According to one hypothesis, from Danny Vandramini, in his book,Them and Us: How Neanderthal predation created modern humans. Neanderthal were not what most people think. Covered in a thick coat of hair, taller, much stronger and faster, with night vision. They came in the night, ate men and rejoiced in the lamentation of our women. And they were at least as intelligent as sapien.

Official science makes them look like dumb humans. MAGA, if you will…

Even the skeleton is looking down at him

If a few neanderthal showed up breaking down your door tomorrow night, it would be the scariest thing you have ever seen, and probably the last.

Humans in competition with neanderthal were losing that war, creating a bottleneck such that sapien nearly became extinct. (That’s an hypothesis, anyway. Official science hasn’t come around to that and probably never will even if it is true.)

Somehow though, we figured out how to fight and defeat them. (Probably with reconnaissance, staying up late in wait, with some new trap technologies, to slow them down and disorient them while sapien attack from every angle.)

Now put the Deep State, Media, Democrats, their migrant army, Globalists with their Transhumanist, anarcho tyranny in the streets, and their admiration for China style governance. Arguably a more fearsome foe than neanderthal, if for nothing else than their relative control of technology.

To hunt and to go to war is in your blood, you cannot escape it, you can pretend that is not part of who you are as a male, it will only come out sideways if you deny it or ignore it, make you prey to authoritarian movements.

In the liberal male that is seen at once in the enthusiasm for the proxy war in Ukraine, and the revulsion toward the treatment of the Palestinians. Many a liberal man has been on the hunt for Trump for eight years, tilting at a windmill. The “conservative” man is more comfortable with the notion of the hunt and of war, but in many cases not being either a true warrior or a true hunter, there is often a reflexive support for the eternal war machine, combined with an enthusiasm for meat eating that excuses industrial feed-animal treatment and the collapse of local resilience. Normie liberal and conservative men are flirting with WWIII, and civil war, in different ways, mostly ignorant of the inevitable dissolution of America as we have known it, and most of our wealth, that would entail.

A man can embrace the innate need for the hunt, for war, by engaging in both consciously, in reality or mythologically, not excusing excess or hiding from consequences, sober in the estimation of it. It is in your blood; a man is a hunter and a warrior, regardless of his postmodern opinion. The archetypes are in light or they are in shadow. They are mostly in shadow in the West, currently.

WILLIAM HUNTER DUNCAN

·

DECEMBER 23, 2023

Read full story

One of the most sad issues of the day, to me, is the incel phenomenon. The bitterness of some young men about women, descending into hatred of women and the self, is a condemnation of the elite and the left, first and foremost, that young men, first young black men but then particularly young white men, have been so demonized. Consequently, much of the work of many young men as been all about destruction, mostly of the self but of family and community as well.

It is also a condemnation of men, myself included, that we have lost so much of the ritual of initiation and the concept of manhood. So many young men in America and the West have no immediate, male, positive adult leadership to model themselves after.

The West has long had a way of teaching through myth, the “Heroes Journey” in particular, giving young boys a sense of meaning as they become men. In short, that the young man goes on a path of fate, facing many a challenge, many a great difficulty, overcoming each, to become a man, to save the king and protect the divine feminine.

Perceval’s task, in search of the Holy Grail, though he did not know what that task was, is to heal the fisher king and restore the fertility of the land.

The land of America has never been less fertile than it is now, despite the production of grains. Fertility and production are categorically not the same thing. The soil is effectively dead, grains are only productive with massive inputs of petro-chemicals. Pollinator collapse is a preeminent example of how little fertility remains in the land. That is like the creativity of elite America at this point too, a dead medium in control of technology, lots of spectacle and no substance. Where is Perceval, to heal the king and restore the fertility of the land?

America is a land exhausted, increasingly tilting toward conflict and violence and the dissolution of the United States.

The incel movement has matured to a degree, with the leadership of Nick Fuentes. Whatever you think of him, if you think of him at all, there is power in abstinence, when directed with purpose. In recent years too, The leadership of Jordan Peterson has been important, there is power in making your damn bed, in getting your house in order. There are tens of millions of young American men, looking for leadership, looking for direction. Their task, mythologically, is to heal the king, to restore the fertility of the land.2

William Hunter Duncan

I increasingly do not see a peaceful solution to this predicament. A people who excuse and even tacitly condone the murder of white children cannot be ousted from power peacefully.

POSTCARDS FROM BARSOOM

Who Speaks for the Children?

Immigration, Anti-White Hate, and the Southport UK Massacre

21

3

2

The recent murder of young girls in Southport UK by the son of Rawandan migrants, by stabbing, eight other girls and two adults injured, several remaining in critical condition, the resulting riots characterized as “far right” by liberal media and by Keir Starmer, the new liberal Prime Minister, has been like a bellwether, the difference between ideological liberals and everybody else.

Keir Starmer’s first inclination was to lock down on the free movement of native Brits, using facial recognition technology and the like. He literally said the context for the riots “doesn’t matter,” you will be raped and murdered and accept that, I guess. Keir Starmer, before he was in parliament, was the long time chief prosecutor in the UK, who refused to charge Pakistani migrants with mass rape and human trafficking, grooming young native, working class white girls to be sex slaves. Because racism. This is who UK liberals chose as their Prime Minister, if you have not yet accepted the evil place liberals have descended into.

Where were the brothers, fathers, grandfathers, male cousins, of those working class girls groomed by Islamic migrants as sex slaves?

What are they supposed to do, if the police are essentially working with the gangs, or at the very least refusing to do anything about it? In many cases they were probablhy checked out. Why would they be checked out? Because the same liberal, globalist economics that hollowed out America’s productive economy, hollowed out the productive economy of England, the 70’s-90’s. Liberal elite with the conservative establishment, sent all those good paying industrial jobs over-seas, destroying the communities and families dependent upon those jobs, and now those same liberal elite with the conservative establishment are flooding western countries with migrants, to compete with natives for whatever working class jobs remain, criminalizing and demonizing the natives and giving every advantage to the migrants.

But see, the riots in the UK are nothing more than “far right” groups looking to destroy things, for destruction’s sake, says the UK media, and CNN, NYT, WaPo, MSNBC, NPR, Reuters, Associated Press, etc, to the degree they can even be bothered to discuss it. In case you needed another reason to see how the media hates you and sees you as the enemy.

We saw the exact same thing here in the States, several high profile rapes and murders of American women, by migrants, liberal media and liberal elite siding with the migrants.

So, where are the grandfathers, fathers, brothers, male cousins?

Coleman was not discussing the mass atrocity in Southport, he was discussing trans dudes punching women in the Olympics.

I'm not mad at transformers for muscling their way in, I'm mad at men for letting it happen. “We failed women”

We men have failed women. Women do not always know what is best for them, they are built to sympathize, their famous empathy has been hijacked to accept trans and migrants against the interests of women, because men have not stood up and said no.

They pointed out how it's not our fault and listed their reasons why. Some even gave me links to full articles with well reasoned explanations as to why men weren't to blame here. It really made me slow down and think through this. The more I thought, the angrier I became. The more I considered their “reasons”, the more I wanted to fight about it. The more I attempted to see it from their point of view the more disgusted I became. I came here to fight guys over this topic yet now find myself squaring up not with the ones who want to be ladies but rather those calling themselves “men”. Fuck you and your mewling bitch-ass excuses. I felt a little more poisoned each time I read some dude yell over his shoulder “it's not our fault!” as he fled from the topic that's become a bear. Since y'all don't want to fight it I'm going to fight you before I move on to the Grizzly.

Men not standing up for women because some women do not respect men, is just a different kind of victimization, men acting like victims. If you really don’t care what women think of you, then you shouldn’t care if you stand up for them even if they don’t appreciate it.

The riots in the UK could be described as the men of the UK finally standing up for the women of the UK.

Some writers on the right have said the riots in the UK are purely emotional, and so not very effective. Others have said they do not condone the pelting of cops with bottles and rocks and such, on any occasion, that such riots play into the hands of the regime. The police need to be made allies, not enemies. No regime survives once it has lost it’s fighting force. That is not easy though, I know, and not a few English police have effectively declared themselves enemies of native Brits, not least by letting roaming gangs of Islamists beat and even murder people in these protests. Keir Starmer hasn’t mentioned that.

I am not a fan of mob violence, left or right, either way it is messy destruction, which leads to mass destruction, in which case you have not accomplished anything but your relative destitution. But then, the riots have put the liberal government of Keir Starmer on the defensive, it has revealed the rank evil lurking in the heart of liberalism, it has shown a lot of light on a long-time issue liberal elite have been keeping in the dark, the mass rape of working class Brit women, by migrants, migrants preying upon British society with seeming impunity. In case you needed another reason to understand, liberal elite do not really care about women or the health of society.

I am not a military man, I have not served in the American military, but I recognize, rioting is not war. Rioting is mere lashing out, an intense emotional outburst, but it cannot win a war. Tactics, numbers and technology win wars. Make no mistake, American men and men across the West, a war is being and has been waged against you, your way of life, your freedom, the very existence of the people you love is at risk. It is not enough to think a vote for Trump is going to MAGA. It is not enough even to be not white, every country in the west is being overrun by foreigners. They aren’t going to be your friend just because you are not white.

John Carter said it well in his follow-up piece to the one above

Mugabe redistributed the land to blacks who had no idea how to farm; the vast, rich estates the Rhodesians had carefully cultivated fell into barren scrub, and the breadbasket of Africa knew famine. It goes without saying that he unleashed brutality on the country, not only on whites, but on rival tribes. Mugabe also racked up unpayable debts from global finance, and then overclocked the money printer well in excess of factory settings, to the point that every Zimbabwean is a centitrillionaire many times over.

Zimbabwe is the seed pattern for decolonization. Converting Rhodesia into Zimbabwe is the telos of Civil Rights liberalism. The next to fall was South Africa, which being older, larger, and stronger, struggled to hold onto the far harsher Apartheid system for a decade longer than Rhodesia managed to defend its comparatively mild political framework. Ultimately however the multitribal imperium of Apartheid cracked. Black rule followed, bringing with it everything that beset Zimbabwe. Once a nuclear power with a budding space program, South Africa now struggles to keep the lights on, while its water system fails, its highways crumble, and criminal violence rages through streets the authorities have neither the capacity nor the inclination to control.

That is what is planned for America, American men. Decolonization, everybody living as poor as Zimbabweans, except for the trans-global elite. All the male citizens of the different races in America need to hear this, you are by virtue of your citizenship set for a Great Replacement (unless of course you are willing to be whore to the State).

There can be no negotiating with an elite who flood a country with migrants, and then ignore, excuse or tacitly condone the rape and murder of natives by those migrants. There is no negotiating with people who will send males into women’s and girls bathrooms and locker-rooms. There is no negotiating with people who sterilize and sexually mutilate children. There is no negotiating with people who excuse or condone pederasty.

It is time to man up. It is time to come together. It is time to meet the war that is being waged against you and yours, on our terms.

America is something very different than Washington DC and Wall Street.

It is not just the Islamic world, China and Russia who sense the weakness of DC and Wall Street.’

