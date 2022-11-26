There is a deepstate of public & civil servants who think they OWN America; filthy corrupted people in DC; they worked to deny my hire in DC or pay me; the military, DoD paid/hired me eventually
Trump must be given a 2nd shot, to get up in there and tear it all up, investigate all, and if we can with evidence, jail Fauci, Azar, Birx, Bancel, Bourla, Baric, Daszak, Hahn, Francis Collins et al.
All of these people gave us fraud lockdown lunacy and the fraud harmful vaccine. Jail them.
Just look at the money-laundering scheme we are uncovering with FTX and the democrats and Ukraine. I mean, this is outrageous and seems the yare now caught. With their nutball fraudster buddy Sam Bankman-Fried and his Harry Potter girlfriend. What a pair.
They all worked against Trump to damage his re-election and they did. With the fraud filthy unbathed media. They should try showering sometimes, when you sit with them you could smell the stench, they do not even shower.
Bourla of Pfizer and Bancel of Moderna and Uğur Şahin. Jail these 3.
JAIL THEM ALL and with hard labor, investigate with proper inquiries, proper legal tribunals and judges, and if it is shown they caused deaths, take all their pensions and imprison them, no matter who. They toppled a sitting POTUS.
I don’t care who you put next, put a monkey, anything is better than what we have on tap now destroying the USA.
Unless trump can admit the vax push was a mistake, that he was mislead and that he ll pass laws keeping us from being forced to take shots for any reason, he needs to be done.
Your list is an excellent start, but there are so many more who should be incarcerated or executed. Yes, Trump was fooled by people he trusted but I don’t think that will happen again. He is our second best hope, next to God Almighty.