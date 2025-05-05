It is important that we show the children, as leaders, POTUS Trump and all, that it is important to face your mistakes and have the courage to take it on and remedy it.

Some want me to speak against Trump, and I cannot. I think fundamentally he seeks to do good. I do not think he operates with depravity etc.

I do fault him for the disaster of COVID OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine that has done so much harm. The lockdowns never ever worked, so did school closures or business closures. Just harmed! He Trump made the decisions and so he is responsible, yet I temper it with the pure fact that he depended on some of the most evil, malevolent people like Fauci, Birx, Azar, Hahn, Redfield etc. to guide him and inform him on the optimal trustworthy most informed science-based approaches. He was terribly misled, but he has damaged his credibility by refusing to admit this catastrophic mistake re the PCR created fraud non-pandemic. I am hoping he understands that he has to admit the wrongs, the mistakes in this and focus on fixing the wrongs e.g. reversal of LIABILITY shied PROTECTION under PREP 2005 and a victim compensation fund, holding all culpable liable with monetary fines and deep jail time. Even execution if courts and judges and juries rule this is the remedy after proper legal hearings. I do know he did not mean to harm Americans with the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine. That is important.

Truth is, I want him to succeed for if he is torn down and damaged, we all are hurt. But I want him to do the right thing on COVID. To also ensure none of this ever occurs again, no part of it. Not for any fake fraud AGAIN PCR created avian bird flu that is no pandemic, it is a fraud. To drive you to take mRNA vaccine. I think we are at a critical juncture where we have to support no matter who, and I do support him even as there are signs that concern me:

Let me focus on my tacit message to POTUS Trump:

We as a society must always be free to ask questions, and never shrink away from this, we must not be silent, or silenced, never be afraid to ‘offend’ our friends, we must retain the capacity and ability to have diverse voices and opinions that make us uncomfortable that forces even POTUS Trump to grow, to think, to refine, to check, to recheck, to backtrack, to fix, to go forward etc. Face mistakes. Fix them. He needs it from us, to show him, to guide him. To push him and be brave in standing up when we think he is wrong. Not to submit. He needs that. Yes, this moment in USA and the world is critical and to challenge or question POTUS Trump is NOT unpatriotic, no, indeed it actually is PATRIOTIC, very PATRIOTIC, for it is imperative we do this, and we can support him, and want his success, as I do, and many of you do, but we can challenge him, we must drive him to engage with the populace and to listen to our concerns, to our ideas and when we support him and we question and even do not agree etc.; we are not to be punished or sidelined or retributed against for not agreeing or questioning. In no administration.

We are seeing POTUS Trump move to tighten things (I like this) in his administration for it seems he does not have the type of control he wants in his orbit, but I am hoping he finds the balance and the right people. Soon. I do not think he is there, yet. Yes, there will be mistakes and stumbling by Trump, well, by all of us, we are only human after all….we are not perfect superb people, we do not know all and have no crystal ball…we often fly by the seat of our pants and build the wings as the plane is already in flight…even going down….

Trump cannot respond to the wrongs of the past administration and prior ones including his first, by allowing wrongs in his own administration…he has to be a cut above all the rest…ensure the people in his cabinet and government have the best interests of the people at heart, I think he is….he is IMO and can be…he represents to me huge potential and possibility…good ones…so we cannot shut down ideas and words and thinking that we do not like…Trump must ensure this that we are not silenced or feel we are being silenced…

this is his moment now and he can shape his legacy huge…or he can fail…he must not fall victim to vindictiveness and retribution in the wrong way…there is a better way and I know he will find it…I do trust in him…he has inherited a chance to lead forward…to ensure America going forward is JUST…balanced, a beacon of hope, people in power cannot impose control on what we think, ask, dictate, what our ideas are etc. no Democrat party, no Republican…none! Trump must ensure he is different in this and ensure that he is open to all speech, ideas, views…even those that cause him to be uneasy…that he does not like.

POTUS Trump needs huge competence, huge control and organizational discipline in his government so that Trump’s agenda can move forward optimally. POTUS Trump cannot be POTUS a 3rd time, cannot be, not even in a joke and so he has 3.8 years left to do lots of good things. I stand by him wishing success. For him to help fashion USA for those to come and lead.

With that, our democracy under POTUS Trump will be healthy and work and improve and be beneficial if we question, we challenge, we pushback when we disagree and think wrong is done…it is critical we do…POTUS must not allow those around him to engender hate…our diversity is what makes us great…sets us apart…POTUS Trump is not a King or Jesus or Saviour or Supreme leader…and he knows this, he wants the society to not be silent but in fact to challenge all government and power structures using the civil good governance means possible, to speak up and out…to stand up. Debate and discussion even when it is contentious and difficult…it must be allowed.

America stumbled and went backwards across the last 4 years and was weakened especially as to the boarder breach and actually was placed in harms way…so Trump represents today and represented the best option…something had to be done. Best option we had and now on tap.

we must not be victim to propaganda, he must ensure this….and the left and right has been good at subjecting the people to propaganda…to duplicity and lies…he POTUS Trump, must be willing to listen to diverse ideas and people who do not agree with his decisions; if he does not like what we say does not mean to attack us or send goons and Justice (and use the power of the government upon us as the left- Democrats did do) at us and to shut us down but he too must defend our right to disagree with him and government, to have contentious discourse; we must not be forced to submit by and to those in power…Madame Justice must remain blind, we must cover both of her eyes and never let her thumbs press on the scales of Justice.

Governments, people in power always seek to amass and accrue power, to gain as much and take as much, and will always take the power to maximally abuse the people, and will never give the power back…no government has ever given back any power it prior took, it just continues at that point, even after the crisis has abated…power corrupts, it absolutely does, and we the people must be willing to take the power back at the polls, at the ballot box.

We must not just ‘accept’.

humanity, dignity, opportunity, fairness, not being cruel, no malice, no vindictiveness, empathetic, openness, and both sides, and yes, these are the aims, IMO, a must, and yes, we are making many mistakes and at times making gross errors, our leaders, our governments, and causing pain even, but we must be willing to step back, to admit error and wrong, and be willing to listen. we must be willing to have serious debate, to listen, to have debate and discussions that make us uncomfortable even, contentious even, but civilly we must have it…and it is a must. struggle we must have now, a necessary one. a constructive one.

I believe POTUS Trump has huge things to offer USA, I do think he is fundamentally a good man, I always felt this and think greatness is ahead for him, but it depends on how he goes forward; his legacy is on the line for he is POTUS of not just the Palm Beach Botox ultra-tanned uber rich crew, the billionaire class as it currently seems, but really of ALL America…all 350 million…his legacy will be written in the next few years…all the wrongs of COVID and all the challenges of now…I believe he fiercely wants to do the right things. We will judge him by the arc of his life and his arc is still being written even at 80 years old.

we as Americans must show up now, all of us, for we are at cross roads and forces in government, in the ‘inner circle’, in the ‘elite class’, in the lap top class’ in the ‘monied class’, the ‘connected class’, the ‘disconnected’ class, we face serious junctions, cross-roads for so much is wrong and chaotic; with this, we have a new POTUS and he is trying to do much and with this I say we owe it to support him now, for we want him to succeed and not fail…to be safe, to enact good beneficial things, but we must NOT just ‘accept’…it is critical that POTUS Trump evolves yet he needs that push and fire under him, from us, we the people are his fire, and the responsibility is ours to get him to think about what we as people want and what ‘we’ think is right, what we think is ‘wrong’, no doubt with his thoughts and ideas, but not his inside orbit, or even his views ONLY, for he may be wrong, very wrong or even right, very right, but as he can be a force for good and he does indeed do good, so too he makes mistakes, I argue costly ones as per the OWS COVID lockdowns and the mRNA Pfizer Moderna Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. vaccine that was not needed, did not work in a PCR-manufactured fake non-pandemic, and was indeed harmful, for he is only human, is imperfect and can make mistakes; but that is ok…as long as he recognizes that, can fix, recheck, refine, backtrack, step back, fix, and is willing to do this…

we must raise our hand as peoples, and stand up, as Americans, and push back and question and NOT be silent! Trump must be ‘just’ and work on being more just and he I trust yet he must respect our disagreement with him and we must not be threatened and both the left and the right push back at the people when we question them in power…they try to punish us, to reprise on us and retaliate…when they feel threatened, but the reality is that they MUST never be allowed to dictate what questions we can ask and how we may think and what we must accept ONLY and what is right…we the people decide that…they work for us…we must never succumb or submit based only on their decisions ONLY…we must be able to say NO…we have to cut against the grain and stand up and push back and challenge as a ‘healthy society’ and right now, we have POTUS Trump for 4 years and we must question, we must say ‘good’ when it is due and ‘bad’ when it was due…and call for a FIX…and not to be afraid and in that way we can move forward and be a better self, better tomorrow, better nation, world…’questioning’ is power.

POTUS Trump needs this. He is depending on this. We are to do this TOGETHER.

Openness, explicitness, transparency, trustworthiness…balance and fairness. our polices must be fraught with humanity, in dignity, no demeaning, no subjugation etc.

We must be free from reprisal. Always. Even a whiff of it. Our times now are complex, multi-dimensional and complicated.

The left DEMOCRATS sought to silence us, and the right REPUBLICANS is/are pressing that way now, I have to admit this and I have to say and I caution POTUS Trump in all my support for him, to be careful for in trying to fix the past and what we dealt with the last 4 (and many) years, all the wrongs, we may be on the cusp of being yesterday itself and being alike the wrongs we fought against…IMO…I know Trump seeks the best for USA and to help Americans. So let us be careful that we do not BECOME all that we fought against. We must never be lulled into a sense of doing wrong to right the wrongs of the past. Process and rules and fair justice must always govern all we do.

We must be able to speak openly, honestly, without fear, to speak uncomfortable things, things you do not agree with, things we all do not agree with, for only then is there betterment, only then we learn and understand. and know what better is to be done.

I stand in support of POTUS Trump and wish his success for then we as a nation succeeds.