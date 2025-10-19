Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Proberta
2h

https://cdn.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/Johnson_TrumpEpstein_Lawsuit.pdf

PS Doc, Virginia Giuffre was MURDERED.

Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Deathbed confessions are regarded by courts - for powerfully good reasons - as VALID/TRUE.

Giuffre's tragic case falls into that category.

So when Trump calls the Epstein event "... a hoax fabricated by Democrats ..." who do you believe?

Okay, so people want to brush all of that aside and still think of Trump as "Innocent, until proven guilty". They want to give Trump the "benefit of the doubt" to a hyper-extended degree.

Do those people understand, I wonder, that if THEY were in the same situation, with the same evidence, they would either be in a jail cell or out on bond awaiting prosecution? Do they understand?

So once again we see a two-tiered justice system where "Executive Privilege" determines the outcome.

But it's worse than that -- FAR worse!

Executive powers are being used to CONCEAL the evidence! Without the evidence, the prosecution has a weak or no case. Ergo, guilty FAT RATS are being **protected** from Lady Justice.

That much we **DO** know with 100% absolute certainty!

Do you still believe that Trump is "innocent"? Okay, fine, then let's see Trump issue a Presidential Executive Order mandating that **EVERYTHING** Epstein-related be released, unredacted, by tomorrow morning, October 20, 2025. Common on - let's see it!!!

