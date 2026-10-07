Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 7

This Russia lab leak yersinia pestis pneumonic plague situation is a scam, a PSYOP, the OP continues, it never stopped, do not fall for it! relax, calm down, if we did not say its a problem, then it is not; do not go buying stuff though always good to have doxy on hand for a range of issues; recall how government banned you from accessing antibiotics in the fake PCR non-pandemic to drive Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine & keep you scared? fuck them, fuck the government CDC HHS, NIH, FDA idiots, never ever listen to them after what these demons did to us in COVID, trust ONLY you!

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 7

Ruby said this and I agree...follow her, she is outstanding...10/06/26: Coffee Chat: THE PLAGUE - They’re at it again. Scamming with another fake epidemic. Learn why the entire Pneumonic Plague story with its “lab leak” origin narrative is so deceptive, filled with medical lies and is just another avenue to get more mrRNA into the world.

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