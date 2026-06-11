Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Donald Trump cancels strikes against Iran as President makes humiliating climbdown

The US President issued a shock statement. https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2216364/donald-trump-cancels-strikes-against

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Defense industry leaders preparing to meet with Trump as worries over missile supply grow, sources say

The president is expected to press the leaders to find ways to swiftly increase production of weaponry for the Pentagon, sources told NBC News. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/defense-industry-leaders-preparing-meet-trump-worries-grow-missile-sup-rcna349289

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