'There is no saving for you, you are a cult member to the Democrat party...you are trying to shoot the messenger? What type of transgender opera overseas must our tax money pay for?' this young
Democrat woman goes full Moab HAYMAKER, striking deep into enemy territory...'our government have wasted billions and billions on shit that does not matter to us'! 'We are being ripped to FcuK off!'
She punctuates the video with this line…‘What are you, fcuking retarded? You have to be'!
https://x.com/i/status/1887037017361420749
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I must say, her energía and truthfulness was spot on. God protect her.
Ground control to Major Tom. Do not return to Earth. The government is being audited by one of the the biggest DOD beneficiary’s, but we will never know that because he’s stolen the data from the government agencies. He’ll use your personal data to work with Peter Thiel’s Palantir to predict your threat index level against the government and assist with producing your personal AI made cancer vaccine while turning you into a Bluetooth droid. You’ll find more freedom in your capsule.