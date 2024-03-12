There is not one person alive in this entire world, since February 2021, when the Malone Bourla mRNA technology shots were rolled out, who were saved by any COVID vaccine, not one! I challenge any CDC
Health Canada, FDA etc. agency expert to debate me on that & bring your evidence. Not one, and all involved, Malone, Bancel, Kariko, Sahin et al. all know it, Fauci knows it, all of them; it was a lie
I personally do NOT know of any body who benefited. However, I now have 8 friends, all men who dropped dead or died in their sleep within hours of taking their last Jab of Covid Bioweapon, they call Covid 19 Vaccine.
It's NOT a vaccine...