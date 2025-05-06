The worst thing about this story is this puke, this filth will stay IN the USA for a trial before being dealt with, yet others who were working and paying tax, likely no crime just illegal, are being picked up and deported to El Salvador…with no day in court….see how I look at this? it is this puke who should be on a one way plane to Bukele and killer rapist gang members, I agree but this beast for sure. but no, this depraved beast will get his habeas day in front of a judge.

An illegal immigrant repeatedly raping a dead man on the subway in NYC.

I do not know what to say.

I guess several questions come to mind: how come this illegal entered US 5 times? how come he was on the loose? how come a dead man was sitting in the R train and no one knew he was dead? how come he could be sodomized for 30 minutes and no one knew or did anything? it was on the surveillance in the train system so how come the transit authority did not stop the train? are the people monitors looking on for possible crimes sick twisted perverts themselves, enjoyed necrophilia?

any questions you may have? every time I stop smoking the weed and drinking to help me cope with the life around me in the city and across USA, I see something like this. Truth be told, about 3 months ago I had to go Manhattan to a meeting and when I left hotel, at the intersection (5th), I was standing and a man was about 3 people away, he pulled out his ding a ling aka penis and started to masturbate openly, a black Haitian looking male about 40…and the people around me, dressed for the financial district it seemed on a work day, just waiting for the light to change and walked on…it was NORMAL…people I spoke to told me to calm myself, that is normal and nothing.

Trump White House Catches The New York Times Making a Damning Omission Regarding Story About Suspect Allegedly R*ping a Male Corpse on NYC Subway

The Trump White House also pointed out that this is not the first time The New York Times has decided to obscure such a critical detail from their readers regarding illegal alien crime. Just look at their ‘reporting’ in 2015 on an illegal who murdered five people in cold blood.

The paper actually called the perp a Brooklyn man, seemingly insinuating that he was a lifelong U.S. resident.

