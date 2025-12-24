Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Rima E Laibow MD
So your exculpation of Dear Fearless Leader is that he is easily lied to, misled, deceived and that he never figures it out, but repeats the same disastrous behavior when given another chance to do so?

Hmmmmm.... not much of an endorsement, Paul.

Face it: your idol has very, very clay-rich feet.

Blaming the people around him when he is responsible for each and every one of them - and has had years to figure it out, is not saying much for your irrationally and embarrassingly adored "Daddy T".

Are you the only one who still cannot come to terms with this horrifying reality, Paul?

RandD
Correct!!!! People are still telling themselves lies about it though. :-(

