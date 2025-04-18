will impact midterms.

What is your opinion?

Start here and in my mind and my world, we must be willing to listen and read all sides, even if you dislike someone. I chose to be informed deeply and broadly. And I make up my own mind but at the least, I am informed and not biased via my cognitive dissonance and hubris and ignorance. And idiots around me telling me what I should think and write.

Stephens writes:

‘Even by the ugly standards of this administration, the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego stands out.

A Salvadoran migrant and metal worker in Maryland with no criminal record other than traffic violations and illegal entry into the country, he was arrested by immigration authorities in March and deported to one of the notorious prisons of his homeland, in contravention of a U.S. immigration judge’s order. The government acknowledged the “administrative error” — an Orwellian euphemism for a Kafkaesque nightmare — but petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal judge’s order requiring his return on Monday. The same day, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the lower court’s order so it can have time to consider the case.’

Before reading Stephens further, my questions:

Is a judicial process being ignored and made a mockery of? Can we now be guilty of the very things we accused the Democrats of being, and doing? Lawfare, retribution via power etc.? Are we now weaponizing justice, the Justice Department etc. when we railed against this in Biden’s time and Obama’s time? Yet are we now guilty of it? The issue for me is that I am seeing Trump being pulled in good and bad directions and some actions raise serious questions. Gives me pause. And angst. IMO, POTUS Trump seeks to uphold law, he speaks to it, and I admire and admired him for it, and hold him to his words…I want him to follow the law and constitution as he fixes things. We must never become the evil and animal we fought against, to fix things.

So, I am asking who and what within the Justice Department is making a mockery and ass of the judges, including the SCOTUS? Does Trump know? Are actions being taken by his delegated people that he does not know, and he is being kept in the dark? Or does he know it all? What should they do? What is your opinion? It is not about who you like or dislike, it is about how we will be shaped and emerge from this period. I want POTUS Trump fully successful, but I do not want freaks and insane deranged people in his orbit to destroy us and USA along the way, for their agendas, for their ‘version of their world’, like the world they saw and had (even Republicans) bringing COVID and the deadly mRNA vaccine…even against Trump’s gut and best wishes…many in the Trump’s orbit are not good people. They are there for themselves ONLY. To enrich, get fame, write books, gain power and now they are seemingly drunk on it.

Stephens used a sentence below that I will repeat, and it is done so to caution for there is always change and it, power, will be in the hands of Democrats again sometime, and we must be careful that we do not sow the seeds for hatred and broken societies…our children and grandchildren will be left to cope with what we set in motion. Now.

Be careful.

The goal is to ensure Trump succeeds for then US succeeds. I do not think in any way he is a bad malevolent man.

Yet major questions are now accumulating. ‘Process’ is key.

I am open to many opinions and want to listen and learn from all sides so that I am optimally informed. This is why I share Stephens’s paper. Stephens is not a Trump advocate, and it is clear. Someone like me do not disregard input from people I may not agree with or even ‘like’. Many people around us know lots and have valuable insight as we ensconce ourselves in our own cognitive dissonance. Destructive as it is.

Take what you want from Stephens’s piece and disregard what you wish. Disregard it all too.

Back to Stephens:

“What all of this boils down to is the self-restraint and compassion of the temporarily powerful, the self-respect and absence of self-pity of the temporarily weak, and the shared conviction that strong and weak are united in a common democratic creed.”

Is the American flag being destroyed and who is destroying it? Why would they do this?

‘Abrego Garcia was an unimportant person when he was deported — except, of course, to his wife and son and two stepchildren. He is the subject of an accusation that he belonged to the MS-13 gang — but there is only flimsy evidence and no proof. The entire edifice of American justice is built on the conviction that there is no guilt without proof beyond reasonable doubt — and that there is no unimportant person, at least not in the eyes of the law.

I’ve been thinking about this case as an emblem of everything that makes Donald Trump’s presidency so vile and destructive, even when I’ve bent over backward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and even when I’ve agreed with him on this or that point of policy. I have, to borrow a line from Peggy Noonan, a “certain idea of America.” He ain’t it.

What is that “certain idea”? It has to do with a type of democratic nobility, something most of us can recognize the moment we see it. It’s Sojourner Truth asking the suffragists at the 1851 Woman’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio, “Ain’t I a woman?” It’s Lou Gehrig, stricken with A.L.S. in his 30s, calling himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

It’s Gail Halvorsen, the candy bomber of the Berlin Airlift, parachuting chocolates and gum to the hungry children of the besieged city. It’s John McCain refusing an offer to be released before other American P.O.W.s in North Vietnamese captivity — and, 40 years later, publicly rebuking a supporter for calling Barack Obama, his opponent in the 2008 presidential race, “an Arab.”

It’s Robert F. Kennedy after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination: “What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness; but is love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another.” It’s George H.W. Bush after lightning victory in the Persion Gulf war: “This is not a time of euphoria, certainly not a time to gloat.”

Democratic nobility is also found on a page I keep in my desk drawer, a passenger manifest of the ship that brought my 10-year-old mother to the United States, thanks to the Displaced Persons Act of 1948. Right below my mother’s name and nationality — “Stateless” — there is Jamil Issa Hasan, 26, Jordanian; Bruna Klar, 27, Italian; Martha Kohlhaupt, 41, German; and Gerda Nesselroth, 45, also stateless.

Soon to be Americans all.

What all of this boils down to is the self-restraint and compassion of the temporarily powerful, the self-respect and absence of self-pity of the temporarily weak, and the shared conviction that strong and weak are united in a common democratic creed. It’s what people used to admire about our national character — mythologized to some extent, but based in something real: understatement and confidence, decency and expectation, the America of Huck and Jim, Bogart and Hepburn, Shepard and Glenn.

This is what feels so wholly absent today. Those of us who count as coastal elites are expected to be deferential to the “real America” that elected this administration — one that’s supposedly more in tune with the country’s spirit than the Martha’s Vineyard set. Fine, please educate us.

But I struggle to understand what’s real in JD Vance’s shape-shifting political beliefs or Trump’s meme coins. I fail to see what’s American in denying due process to someone like Abrego Garcia, or in repeatedly threatening our neighbors and allies with treaty cancellations and possible conquest, or in cavalierly mulling an unconstitutional third term, or in profiting from political office, or in arbitrarily sacking senior military officers and national security officials because a conspiracy theorist deems them to be disloyal. I don’t grasp the connection between Making America Great Again while tanking that symbol of American greatness known as Wall Street — all in the name of an economically illiterate and diplomatically ruinous obsession with tariffs and trade deficits.

The United States is a vast and diverse country and an old and resilient democracy that won’t quickly fold into authoritarianism and illiberalism the way Russia or Hungary did. The habits of freedom, 250 years old, still run deep in our bones — deeper than anything this president can ruin over the next few years. But that certain idea of America that once typified us, and for which we were once so admired, is evaporating.’