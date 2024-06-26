The did unspeakable things to 12-year old Jocelyn Nungaray…so we return it in kind…animal to animal…we become animals to deal with them, just temporarily…

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26…these 2 must pay with their lives, must be put to death in America and fast…

why?

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, what these beasts did to her is unspeakable.

do them what they did to her…strip them of dignity, of all humanity, and savage them, the message must be clear to these illegal vermin, these 3rd world scum, these jihadists and islamists disguised as Latino, these rapists…oh you want American girls, well we will take your bitch asses into hell and hold you there and torture your ass…Gacy and Dahmer will have nothing on us what we will do to you two…we will use you as the example if I had my way…and we will pray that God grants you some mercy…for hours they sexually brutalized her, hurt this poor child, crying out for her parents…must have…and no one could help her…she was alone…so we do this to them…let them beg for the mercy of death…tossed her into the creek after dehumanizing and killing her, so we do same, cut them up and feed them to pigs. once shown they did this, we deliver them to pigs. better yet, call DEXTER to handle them…a DEXTER…let him take out the trash.

the death, the brutal killing of this young American girl, her pain, her blood, her tears rests on Obama and Biden’s chest, these 2 xxxxx…and it will happen lots in USA now…

I have no regard or respect for these 2 now and the issue is that I think Biden has no idea the numbers or who…he knows they are letting in illegals in his twisted leftist logic but he cannot know, as a human being, that this could ever be right, and that it will not end in disaster…he has to NOT know…I cannot believe he actually understands the scope of what was done here by flooding USA with 20 million unvetted illegals…with killers among them…I grant that….but I think there are some sick evil malevolent America hating people behind the scenes doing this…deliberate….doing this to kill Americans…Obama, he may know for he did this in his quest to ISLAMize USA with the likes of radical Tashfeen Maliks…Obama sought to turn USA to Yemen…to Somalia…we caught him in time, stopped him with Trump…but Trump must now get them all out, as long as it takes…

build Mega jails like Bukele but pass law that they must be held for the rest of living life….never to be released.

This Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old Ecuadorian national, who entered USA illegally, beat him and savage him too and hang him high for what he did to a 13-year-old girl in New York and he walked with a large machete knife…give it to the parents, let them use it…on him…animal to animal…

Yes, these medieval islamic, Middle Eastern North African beasts, these Latino criminals like the girls white, blond…young…they raped across Europe…warn American your daughters, your women…that they must learn to kill the feral beast once life is threatened.

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092