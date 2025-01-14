These 2 loser wanna bes, these 2 idiots Markle and Harry, 2 ambulance chasers; I have always found them repulsive tax-payer leaches, all of them in that family! Justine Bateman is right, calling them
disaster tourists, they are indeed repulsive, seeking camera and photos in a disaster, they do not even live there, can it be any lower? “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” disaster tourists
“What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” her post continued. “They are ‘touring the damage?’ Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”
I agree fully! On people’s loss and pain they seek fame and brownie points.
The idiot reporter called her Princess Meghan…what a ding dong dingbat!
HarrysGreySuit on X: "The dumb reporter called her Princess Markle 😂 The two disaster chasers came out for some new PR and attention- https://t.co/gLAyhIAuBO" / X
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I saw them called "grief grifters" too. Agree. She is repulsive and he's not much better. They brought their own camera crew!
Attention seekers.