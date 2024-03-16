These 3 videos raise more troubling questions about the Moderna Pfizer BioNTech mRNA technology mRNA gene vaccine injection (Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Malon, Weissman, Kariko et al.), excellent VNN share
good VNN work...it is important that we never stop asking questions and we ensure these people, these mRNA inventors and vaccine makers face proper legal inquiries, judges, courts, juries
VNN reporting (excellent brave reporting):
““Do we know that, just thinking ethically, is it okay to give people another experimental injection? Are we sure it’s going to be safe and effective? Are we just rolling these out because we want to roll them out for money?” asked Leslie.
Gill responds by acknowledging the real-time nature of the data being collected and the historical challenges faced by mRNA vaccines, which had never previously reached clinical trials due to side effects.
“This is real-time data that we are generating. We don’t even know when we started vaccinating people. We had no idea how it’s going to look like,” said Gill.
“MRNA vaccines have been there for 50 years, but nothing made to clinical. Why? Because mRNA vaccines have been known to have side effects,” she added.
“Moderna has been working on it for ten years. This is not a new thing. But why it did not reach trial was because of all these side effects. Pfizer and Moderna used the emergency and the pandemic to kind of get through it now. But even the CDC model never gets FDA,” Gill admitted.”
I have a story to tell about turbo cancer.
In 2022, after four Pfizer injections, my very healthy mom was suddenly diagnosed with stage-IV pancreatic cancer in her left inguinal groin lymph node, B-cell lymphoma and melanoma. Her immune system had failed completely. The fast growing tumors spread to her bones, breaking them from the inside. She lived, suffering, until December 13.
I was her full-time caretaker.
In 2023, day by day, using memories, photos, text conversations, medical records, my journal, and my mom’s journal, I chronicled the story of her disease on Facebook. I told about the progression of her illness, the failed medical response, her unimaginable pain, her experience, my experience and how her spirit refused to be broken.
I am currently in the process of editing and rewriting on Substack.
My mom represents millions of people who were deceived into accepting an injection. Her story is all of their story.
Pfizer needs t o be shut down and criminally charged with complicity to engage in a criminal enterprize, and ca;plital murder and conspiracy