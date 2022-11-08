These 4 RINOs and traitors are the ones we need out of the US government, vote them out, they worked to harm Trump and I believe will do same to DeSantis; they are untermensche, Trojan Horses
The only EUNUCH, deballed pink poissy hat men missing from this shot is Paul 'Benedict Arnold' Ryan & arguably with Barak Obama, the 2 most dangerous devastating people to have touched public service
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Add Mehmet Oz to that list if he wins. It’s better if he loses to the walking VAERS report than win & be an influential pharma rep, giving other RINOs cover on Covid tyranny, especially the poisonous vaccines. So we win 1 less Senate seat. There’s no difference between 54 & 53. Yes. Öz is that bad!
The government of the United States of America is one big GRIFT. Nearly every politician should be ashamed of themselves. I find most of them absolutely pathetic and I wouldn’t allow any one of them in my home.