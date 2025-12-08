That facial shrug time-stamp 1.00 to 1.01 tells you Trump knew they just ended his re-election in 2020 and he knew they were taking him down but did not think they would actually do it and he shrugged there signally para ‘well there is nothing I could do to stop the UNSEEN hand orchestrating this’…

focus on time-stamp 1.00 to 1.01…that look and shrug by Trump told us ‘it was over’…that shrug was the key aspect of this 75 seconds that fucked the world!

Trump was distracted as Fauci said openly the nation was shutting down and Trump still told the reporter we are not decided on that YET…he still was not understanding the gross FUCK Birx, Hahn, Azar, Fauci et al. just put on him! The world changed forever that 75 seconds!

This is a monstrous speech and damaged the world FOREVER! Fauci told us lockdown as Trump said undecided and watch Trump’s facial expression as Fauci concluded, he actually signaled para ‘oh God they really just fucked me openly and destroyed my re-election’…and he was NOT re-elected! mission accomplished by Deepstate and pharma etc.

75 seconds, oh my God, how 75 seconds changed the world forever & how malfeasants like Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Malone, Bourla, Sahin moved to cash in…why did they move to bring a mRNA untested UNSAFE vaccine that was NEVER needed, why did they fool Trump? How did they? For a fake NON-pandemic? PCR-manufactured fake non-pandemic. That used a 95% false-positive PCR process that was over-amplified? How? This 75 seconds…

at second 58 Trump did not hear Fauci just say all will be lock downed…he Trump smiled and continued talking…at second 58 Fauci just fucked Trump bigtime…it was over…second 58….Fauci and Birx fucked the world and killed people with lockdowns as Bourla, Malone et al. began salivating for NOBELS and money and fame with their mRNA death shot…

