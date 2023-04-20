Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jacqueline
Apr 20, 2023

These parents should be locked up for child abuse

SoCalGal
Apr 20, 2023

My step granddaughter is 9 and was in a special Ed class at school and has an IQ of 70. She would go to school with her hair styled by her mom and sometimes come home with a different one. The teacher told her mom and my son at their open house that the girl was her favorite student. She said she only had 4 boys and wanted a girl.

Later that week the girl and her brother got into a fight and he punched her in the arm, which left a bruise. He was punished and apologized.

On Monday they had a visit from a cop at home about child abuse of the girl. Bottom line, they found out the teacher who made the report was new to the school after being transferred from another and she was gay. They took the girl out of the school because they felt she was being groomed after the girl told them the teacher told her to wear dresses so she’d look cute and she was the one who changed the style of her hair.

They made formal complaints to the principal and superintendent, where they found out there had been numerous complaints about the school.

She will go to a school in a different district.

Watch and listen to your kids!

