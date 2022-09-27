These beasts Fauci and Francis Collins and Baric et al. brought this virus, we CANNOT forget that, keep your eyes on the prize, yes, vaccine is deadly, yes, the lockdowns killed, but the virus, we
need full accountability & we need all who brought this virus, all of them, all who did wrong, with lockdowns, the vaccine, all of it, all, any wrong we discover, we take their money & jail them!
Do not forget, we are here because of this COVID virus…all we lost, the good peoples, we lost them. We could not even bury our dead. So we must get accountability properly and publicly in proper legal hearings. And jail them all, each and every one of them!
Jail might be too good for them
I appreciate you constantly reminding everyone what they did. We should never forget!