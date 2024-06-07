These leftist fuckers, Garland Inc, will let illegals out of prison to rape your daughters & wives, to stab us, the muslim islamists, but Bannon cannot get bail? Bannon tells Biden Inc fuck off
hope Trump understands he must win and he must day one, strip down Justice department, all law enforcement, put fucking military on their asses, and jail, all these bitches; suspend Posse Comitatus
This is about shutting down MAGA and Trump and we will prevail!
Nothing will shut up Bannon…
Trump minute one, relax, suspend Posse and militarize USA and get military to bring all their toys…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1798766744053666128
We must take the WH, the house, the senate, give Trump clean slate, give him carte blanche to take this down to the studs and really jail these leftist fuckers.
There are plenty of CIA bullets left: JFK, RFK, JJK, Martin Luther... Freemasonry is the church of Satan. “Separation of church and State”: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty. Their oath doesn't forbid self-identification+evil oaths are void.
We won’t be able to find real solutions unless we identify “the powers that be” and their goals:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Is there any proof that they really want to murder all of us?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
1. Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
SSS = Satanic Secret Societies like freemasons, who in their documents worship Lucifer as their “Great Architect”.
Freemasonry is the church of Satan. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
----------------
2. MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with virtual money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
With those trillions they've bought control in all listed corporations, media, universities, political parties, medical societies, etc.
The way out of this mess: money and financial assets backed by real assets.
------------------
3. The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy.
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells, and if the can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post that with all the references.
As your post appeared, I’m watching Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Nayib Bukele, of Argentina! As I read your headline, President Bukele was saying “exactly” the same thing your headline is!
The raping of woman and murder by gangs and the cartels! An interesting interview and how quickly President Bukele turned Argentina’s crime around!
Literally, America has 8 murders per 100K while Argentina has 2 murders per 100K!
Do you think Dr anyone would accept another challenge, say murder challenge? I think not!
Honesty is coupled with the power of Prayer, a most important element America has lost! Sadly, bad things in greater numbers will happen, just as your headline states!
AJR