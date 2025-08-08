We waited across Biden’s 4 corrupted inept dangerous years as POTUS, and look what we got? More morons, more inept buffoons, to lie and with duplicity bullshit us into believing they will end Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccines…that they want to ‘do good by us’…did they not use a velvet glove with an iron fist inserted with no lubricant when they gave you SPIKEVAX for infants ‘in your face’? what does that tell you of what they are really up to? since RFK Jr. is back from ‘vacay’, has he reversed SPIKEVAX? riddle me please. assume I am an ass.

Some whispered to me para ‘Paul, you got to do like the rest you see with asses puckered up prostrated daily with their laughable stack articles and stroking, relentless washing daily, you just got to wash stones daily like them, e.g. RFK. Jr.’s, lather them with your articles and praise, lather high level officials, some go as far as figuratively trying, I say ‘trying’, to cup Trump’s stones daily in their stacks, embarrassingly so, so you do same Paul, stroke their ego in your stacks, praise them and you will be that senior advisor they reached out to you about…do you not want that role’? I have replied over and over, ‘I do not cup, wash, or lather anyone’s balls at any time, for no job or money, I just say it how I think it and when I see wrong, I say it’.

Their jobs, some in that photo above, is one thing only, to bullshit you daily with round about statements, podiums, just drivel e.g. Makary, use lawyerly language, be duplicitous, and to ensure mRNA technology vaccines becomes mainstream and all vaccines are replaced by mRNA technology vaccines, LNP platforms…Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. shots.

Thing is the one being hurt and subverted always is our Great POTUS Trump. Who is making these job decisions?

Seriously, can you tell us or show us one thing, one policy, one step these people have taken to help us? Think carefully who really is being helped.

