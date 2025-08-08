Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Actually I think the cancelling of the 22 mRNA BARDA contracts is big. This could be the beginning of eliminating mRNA. Dr. Ryan Cole told Steve Bannon that he thinks so, because when the money dries up, the research will end, and with it this evil technology.

