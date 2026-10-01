When Fauci said ‘should be closed’ Trump did not hear him…someone distracted him…who? hang all those who misled Trump and misdirected him…when he trusted their technical counsel. hang them high!

First, stop attacking First Lady Melania! This fucking media is insane! She is not POTUS…

This is my issue, I support him, I think somewhere in him he loves USA and seeks to do good but it seems he has gone off script…seems IMO the American people are not the focus, anymore, their economic survival, and it seems that the legacy of COVID and the deadly Malone vaccine will haunt him…IMO he did not bring COVID or the mRNA vaccine in the sense he was going by what they told him and he actually believed that millions were at risk….he did not know the Task Force Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Birx, Azar et al. and many in government, many in deepstate were toppling his re-election with this fraud COVID…he fell for it. he wanted to save lives but he was clueless and IMO today did not do the right work to inform himself on just how much of a fuck they were putting on him!

He knew early in 2020 that it was all a lie and that the vaccine was dangerous he knew early in 2021…what happened? this 75 seconds damaged this world forever, at least the west. high vaccine nations. you can see he basically gave up, he realized it was out of his hands when he shrugged as he came back to podium…he should today now say fuck you RFK Jr., you are a waste of time, you are fired and say "look it, I was badly deceived by people I trusted as my technical counsel and we were all lied to and this was released on us maybe intentionally. we will investigate fully but I tried and did the best I could based on what they were telling me but I grew to know they were fraudulent and lying. they had an evil agenda. they were behind this too. I should have stood up sooner but now I am and I will the rest of the Presidency, get the accountability and justice for all killed by the lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

75 seconds, oh my God, how 75 seconds changed the world forever & how malfeasants like Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Malone, Bourla, Sahin moved to cash in…why did they move to bring a non-sterilizing non-neutralizing ineffective negative effectiveness, a vaccine that was NEVER needed, why did they fool Trump? How did they? For a fake NON-pandemic? That used a 95% false-positive PCR DNA amplification process that was over-amplified? beyond 24 amplifications that was detecting all as positive…How? This 75 seconds…

at second 58 Trump did not hear Fauci just say all will be lock downed…he Trump smiled and continued talking…at second 58 Fauci just fucked Trump bigtime…it was over…second 58….Fauci and Birx fucked the world and killed people with lockdowns as Bourla, Malone et al. began salivating for NOBELS and money and fame with their mRNA death shot…