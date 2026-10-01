Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jake
Oct 1

At what point will you realize that Trump is part of this. The man still to this day says the clot shots were his greatest accomplishment. As someone else posted; give it a break.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 1

the question is what is true and what is not?

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