Can diplomacy solve this? Can this get out of hand? I think it already is. I have said before we really do not know how serious this is UNTIL Russia or and China talks. They are beginning. I am behind POTUS Trump and support him. I ask him to thread carefully.

What is your view? Does this worry you? Again, I stand with POTUS Trump first!

But this is a mind field.

Russia vows to ‘fully act’ as US sends warships to Venezuela sparking new WW3 fears

Russia has pledged to be “ready” to help Venezuela as the US continues to reinforce its military presence near the South American nation

By Rebecca Robinson, Alice Scarsi, Alana Loftus

08:04 ET, Thu, Nov 13, 2025 Updated: 10:10 ET, Thu, Nov 13, 2025

Russia has pledged to be ready to support Venezuela

Russia has vowed to stand “ready” to assist Venezuela as Donald Trump ramps up the US military footprint near the South American country in what Washington has characterized as a counter-narcotics operation.’ Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the Kremlin is “ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in this agreement with our Venezuelan friends”, following the nations’ signing of a strategic partnership in May.’

Although the partnership hasn’t taken effect yet, Lavrov indicated it is “getting close”. Three months following its signing, Venezuela inaugurated a facility to manufacture Kalashnikov ammunition, and last month, a sanctioned Russian cargo plane recognized for delivering defense materials touched down in Venezuela. It comes after a lip reader exposed Trump’s chilling 3-word whisper to Putin’ in a major WW3 warning.’