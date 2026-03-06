there actually was NO live feed & tv was BLANK; Panetta finally came clean! Yet up to today you believed this right? Read below, the CIA and Panetta finally admitted there was NO feed, none, there was a blackout during the raid, during this staged photo below, they staged it as if they were looking at something when the screen was blank! Just look at Hilary’s expression of shock and Obama as POTUS, his intent study of the killing…look at Biden, they said this is the moment OBL was shot dead! in the raid. yet it was all a lie!

they lied to the American people…and had there been no leak, we would have never known the truth! All Kabuki theater! That photo, that official photo below that became synonymous with the moment of the killing of OBL, was a lie! and for the record, I never believed OBL existed as we were sold or even if he did, that he was killed! None of it!

So take what we are being told and sold as to Iran, with a grain of salt. Trust it as far as you can spit! Just pray for safe return of our military, that innocent lives are not lost and that our POTUS is safe!

Other than that, tell all in media and the government, yes our US government, who report anything, to fuck off!

Happening today, and we are being bullshitted by our government by the hour, day after day! It is a wonder RFK Jr. has not dropped another shirtless quickie video to distract their failures at HHS and FDA and NIH and CDC in removing the deadly mRNA vaccine! wait, its’s coming, it is part of the game plan…think now about what I just wrote. and you will connect the dots. even down to the ‘I licked cocaine off of toilet seats’…it’s all part of a game…to misdirect and confuse you for they think we are all morons…like them…they think ‘we are them’…

So, after the Gulf of Tonkin lie that got us into Viet Nam, after Operation Northwards and learning what the US military is and was capable of doing to overthrow a government…

believe NOTHING…recall every single lie day after day we were told, like every single day those frauds took to the podium in COVID 2020 as the Task Force, all of them were just lying to us! All of it! All of COVID was and is a lie as is the continuing Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine! Even had POTUS Trump spewing bullshit garbage daily in those briefings for he did not know better, he was parroting the fraud they were telling him! They were lying to him and had him talking in some commanding way when it was pure drivel garbage!

Same today!

Believe NOTHING coming out of the government, NO ONE! It is all lies! All!

Remember this photo, we all believed here they were watching the moment Bin Laden was killed and they told us this, high fived and took praise et al. Yet it was a fraud.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com