Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
2h

The unimaginable scale of this horror and the fact it reaches to the top - to kings queens, to sheiks, priests and princes and even ex Presidents is why it will never be fully revealed. They will pick a few scapegoats like Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and leave it at that!!!

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3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Mona Wenger's avatar
Mona Wenger
32m

Pray for Trump instead of trying to bring him down. Trump turned Epstein into authorities. Trump is busy trying to, what appears to be, saving the world. As he was in 2017-2020. In between being impeached twice. Arrested. Charged with 34 counts of nothingnesss. What more do you want from him. He is not the police. He is not the FBI. He is not the CIA. He is not the DOJ. He is not the AG. I worked for public health. State. I worked for an hospital. I could only do so much until I realized no one cared but me. I quit both positions. Trump refuses to quit. He still has control. He is still fighting them. All of them. I mean the world’s Moriary’s. The world’s Dr. Jeckyls and Mr. Hyde’s. The world’s elite. Hollywood. Washington DC. Vatican. The royalty. Every countries PM. There is more evil in the world than good. Pray for him instead of trying to take him down. With God all things are possible.

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