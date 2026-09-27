It is called the sound of silence. Silence buys perks I realize. Or should we say discretion or loyalty.
Back to Theil…
Thiel said he was afraid that voters were growing tired enough of the Republican Party to turn to the Democratic Socialists.
“I worry in the United States that the kind of exhaustion with the Republican establishment that happened with the Bush family, that happened in 2016
I continue to support Trump, catastrophes and all, and I pray he cleans house and fires most of the morons in his cabinet. Theil is correct. Start with RFK Jr., Hegseth, Patel today. Lutnick next. 4 clowns, have done nothing for Americans, and throw in Kushner who is unelected yet holds decision making positions…I do not agree with that. and he still needs to explain how his ventilators killed so many in COVID and did not work…I would be interested in Jared’s explanations on that.
inept beyond words and in positions simple because they will do anything POTUS wants and this is wrong…they do no give him proper counsel and misguide him…they coddle POTUS Trump stones to be in positions IMO that can only be to benefit themselves and their friends. Lets see their financial status post Trump or even now. Lutnick has an Epstein problem he can’t seem to clear up. how come?
“My fast all answer is, you should ask me in 10 years or so, and we’ll see in 10 years how how it all works out,” Thiel said before adding that he wished Trump had “appointed more competent people.”
“I think the two administrations kind of made opposite mistakes,” Thiel said. “You know, the first administration brought in all these people who couldn’t agree, and it was just all this internal fighting. The second administration I think had all these — they overcorrected for the mistake of the first term with all these loyalty tests. You got sort of, you know, an administration staffed by not very smart, but very loyal people. And so, there are all sorts of ways it can be criticized.”
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"I continue to support Trump, catastrophes and all, and I pray he cleans house and fires most of the morons in his cabinet."
.
Puzzling to no end that anyone would continue supporting Trump. But, hey, it's (still) a "free country"!
That clear, I've been asking for years: WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE YOUR SUPPORT?
Lie to you? Too late - he's already done that (thousands of times!)! Start a costly, immoral war? Too late - he's already done that! Harm the country and its people? Too late - he's already done that! Help criminal nations carry out their crimes? Too late - he's already done that! Support criminal regimes? Too late - he's already done that! Protect rapists and murderers of children? Too late - he's already done that! Cover up crimes and help the criminals evade justice? Too late - he's already done that!!
Hmm ... I **must** ask again: ***WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE YOUR SUPPORT?***
As for "... fires the morons in his cabinet": As long as they continue being *USEFUL* morons, follow orders, ask no questions, remain loyal in spite of all atrocities and immoralities ---- Trump will *NEVER* fire them. There are vanishingly-few Joe Kent's in Trump's regime.
And you trust Peter Thiel, the puppet master of JD Vance? Thiel's first job was with the CIA. I'd suggest you read this old article of mine:
https://newswithviews.com/big-brother-is-watching-you/
And think about this, "A free country doesn't track its citizens with a mass-surveillance camera system." We're becoming Communist China and Trump loves the Flock cameras as well as the noisy data centers.