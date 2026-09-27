It is called the sound of silence. Silence buys perks I realize. Or should we say discretion or loyalty. Back to Theil… Thiel said he was afraid that voters were growing tired enough of the Republican Party to turn to the Democratic Socialists. “I worry in the United States that the kind of exhaustion with the Republican establishment that happened with the Bush family, that happened in 2016

I continue to support Trump, catastrophes and all, and I pray he cleans house and fires most of the morons in his cabinet. Theil is correct. Start with RFK Jr., Hegseth, Patel today. Lutnick next. 4 clowns, have done nothing for Americans, and throw in Kushner who is unelected yet holds decision making positions…I do not agree with that. and he still needs to explain how his ventilators killed so many in COVID and did not work…I would be interested in Jared’s explanations on that.

inept beyond words and in positions simple because they will do anything POTUS wants and this is wrong…they do no give him proper counsel and misguide him…they coddle POTUS Trump stones to be in positions IMO that can only be to benefit themselves and their friends. Lets see their financial status post Trump or even now. Lutnick has an Epstein problem he can’t seem to clear up. how come?