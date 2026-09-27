Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Sep 27Edited

"I continue to support Trump, catastrophes and all, and I pray he cleans house and fires most of the morons in his cabinet."

.

Puzzling to no end that anyone would continue supporting Trump. But, hey, it's (still) a "free country"!

That clear, I've been asking for years: WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE YOUR SUPPORT?

Lie to you? Too late - he's already done that (thousands of times!)! Start a costly, immoral war? Too late - he's already done that! Harm the country and its people? Too late - he's already done that! Help criminal nations carry out their crimes? Too late - he's already done that! Support criminal regimes? Too late - he's already done that! Protect rapists and murderers of children? Too late - he's already done that! Cover up crimes and help the criminals evade justice? Too late - he's already done that!!

Hmm ... I **must** ask again: ***WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE YOUR SUPPORT?***

As for "... fires the morons in his cabinet": As long as they continue being *USEFUL* morons, follow orders, ask no questions, remain loyal in spite of all atrocities and immoralities ---- Trump will *NEVER* fire them. There are vanishingly-few Joe Kent's in Trump's regime.

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
Sep 27

And you trust Peter Thiel, the puppet master of JD Vance? Thiel's first job was with the CIA. I'd suggest you read this old article of mine:

https://newswithviews.com/big-brother-is-watching-you/

And think about this, "A free country doesn't track its citizens with a mass-surveillance camera system." We're becoming Communist China and Trump loves the Flock cameras as well as the noisy data centers.

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