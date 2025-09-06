‘In a new study published in the journal Nature, a team of biologists say they've demonstrated how RNA molecules and amino acids could combine, by purely random interactions, to form proteins — the tireless molecules that are essential for carrying out nearly all of a cell's functions.

Proteins don't replicate themselves but are created inside a cell's complex molecular machine called a ribosome, based on instructions carried by RNA. That leads to a chicken-and-egg problem: cells wouldn't exist without proteins, but proteins are created inside cells. Now we've gotten a glimpse at how proteins could form before these biological factories existed, snapping a major puzzle piece into place.

"We have achieved the first part of that complex process, using very simple chemistry in water at neutral pH to link amino acids to RNA," said study coauthor Matthew Powner, a chemist at University College London, in a statement about the work. "The chemistry is spontaneous, selective, and could have occurred on early Earth."'

Abstract

‘To orchestrate ribosomal peptide synthesis, transfer RNAs (tRNAs) must be aminoacylated, with activated amino acids, at their 2′,3′-diol moiety1,2, and so the selective aminoacylation of RNA in water is a key challenge that must be resolved to explain the origin of protein biosynthesis. So far, there have been no chemical methods to effectively and selectively aminoacylate RNA-2′,3′-diols with the breadth of proteinogenic amino acids in water3,4,5. Here we demonstrate that (biological) aminoacyl-thiols (1) react selectively with RNA diols over amine nucleophiles, promoting aminoacylation over adventitious (non-coded) peptide bond formation. Broad side-chain scope is demonstrated, including Ala, Arg, Asp, Glu, Gln, Gly, His, Leu, Lys, Met, Phe, Pro, Ser and Val, and Arg aminoacylation is enhanced by unprecedented side-chain nucleophilic catalysis. Duplex formation directs chemoselective 2′,3′-aminoacylation of RNA. We demonstrate that prebiotic nitriles, N-carboxyanhydrides and amino acid anhydrides, as well as biological aminoacyl-adenylates, all react with thiols (including coenzymes A and M) to selectively yield aminoacyl-thiols (1) in water. Finally, we demonstrate that the switch from thioester to thioacid activation inverts diol/amine selectivity, promoting peptide synthesis in excellent yield. Two-step, one-pot, chemically controlled formation of peptidyl-RNA is observed in water at neutral pH. Our results indicate an important role for thiol cofactors in RNA aminoacylation before the evolution of proteinaceous synthetase enzymes.’

Some push back however:

‘The catch is that as far as we can tell, the pantetheine crucial to making this all happen wouldn't have been found in high enough concentrations in the Earth's primordial oceans, where many scientists believe life may have originated— only in smaller bodies of freshwater, where it would be less diluted. Nick Lane, an origin of life chemist at UCL who wasn't involved in the study, further cautioned to Science that the amino acid chains being produced are random and chaotic, unlike the orderly arrangements produced by ribosomes.

"They still have not cracked that problem," he told the magazine.

But give these chemicals billions of years to bounce around, and anything can happen.’

