This AI produced video is indeed funny, this is real art and its the new hit song about the government releasing the Epstein files; NEW HIT SONG - Releasing the Files (Trump's Epstein Files Saga)
Mr. Newberger's AI Funnies...this is funny well done. satire, done in swing-era style
This is pretty clever. I'm a fan of the movies/music of the 1930's-mid-1950's and this creator nailed it. Classy time, although they didn't call that era "Hollywood Babylon" for nothing. Actresses forced by studio heads to get abortions, or audition on the 'casting couch'. But for the most part you could go to the movies and not be assaulted by filthy language or smutty scenes like today because directors don't have any imagination or couth. Adults were smart enough back then to know when a hotel door was closing and a hand put a "do not disturb" sign on the door handle, what was going to happen. They didn't need to see skin.
I certainly cannot find the humor on this music release. If you go through the comments on the comment section of the YouTube clip, you will see who are the ones enjoying this video. At this point, I believe the Epstein matter is just a big distraction. There are many other things going on that we should be paying attention to.