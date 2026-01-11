This angle of Minneapolis ICE shooting in slow motion raises serious questions...this should have not happened but from here sadly, the driver seems to have pulled into the path of the ICE agent & I
have to say that I needed to see more and now seeing this, if he could have not shot he should have not but she did pull forward into his path; if you do this you will be shot, ICE or not; if it were
a police officer even…the issue I am saying is the ICE is not being protected….so they are acting as peace officers, as police…and combating people while trying to do their task. This is where the problem is. Where is the police protection of ICE given this will be combative to start?
I think this ICE agent will be cleared. Should have never happened but they were ordered to stop and get out of the car.
Did Jesse Ventura (SEAL Team 1 member during Viet Nam war) go too far in his criticism of POTUS Trump (what is your opinion?) when he said “I’m an expert, I’ve been to them, I spent 17 months in
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes he did.