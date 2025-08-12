and all the US health agency officials to know that all the data and evidence is there to show failure of mRNA vaccine, the harms, the deaths and that no new evidence is needed and in fact they cannot conduct any new study as the risk is essentially zero. To say you will mount of look for new research results is lying and deceiving the public. It cannot happen. I do not wish to belabor the point. If the population baseline risk is zero, then no comparative effectiveness study, not even if we sample the entire 350 million US population and include them and randomize them to trial arms, will you find a meaningful effect….you cannot detect any. There is no risk and the entire population is already immune and had contact with whatever poison, toxin, chemical, chimera virus etc. was released.

Shrestha et al.: ‘this study found an overall modest protective effect of the bivalent vaccine against COVID-19 while the circulating strains were represented in the vaccine and lower protection when the circulating strains were no longer represented. A significant protective effect was not found when the XBB lineages were dominant. The unexpected finding of increasing risk with increasing number of prior COVID-19 vaccine doses’ was stunning…

Over to you Bobby Jr., your only act is to pull all mRNA from US market. Over to Makary and Bhattacharya who IMO have failed. Prasad has failed. This has failed. But you RFK Jr., we rely on you and trust you to lead. POTUS Trump does not seem to understand what harm the OWS lockdowns did to the nation and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine he, yes he approved, whether they bullshitted him or not. You do. You and I spoke candidly interviewed before the election and I never released our conversation for big ears and eyes saw it and said NO. So I shelved it and told them never release it. I got those who I shared it with and saw it and listened to it, to agree to never release it. You were very honest, lucid, clear on your beliefs on OWS lockdowns, the school closures, the Task Force response, the mRNA technology and vaccine. In it. I grew to admire you even more. How brutally honest you are and caring to save lives. Too damning they said. If that video saw light of day. Trump world saw it and said NO way EVER release that. So they, who I gave it too, have locked it up. They say. They promised me it will never be released. I own it but they got it as I vetted it for release. I know they will ~lie and tell me they destroyed it as I asked them to. But I got to trust. Them. I leave it there.

But I know you are a good man Bobby Jr., a good man, I trust you to do good by USA and end the mRNA fraud more than anyone, you are seeking to save lives, I know in your core you 100% know that OWS lockdowns under Trump one killed people and that the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin BioNTech Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine killed people and failed. You RFK Jr. know this. You cut your teeth on this. Your legacy depends on this, not no MAHA grift I see many pimping on you with. Destroying your MAHA creation. To enrich, like many in the COVID ‘Freedom Fighters’ grifters, So you do the right thing, no games with ‘time’ and ‘5 D bullshit chess’ and ‘a strategy’, that’s all bullshit. Lies to the American people. People died and are dying and want relief now. PREP Act stopped and reversed and we allowed to sue all the filthy fecal bastards involved starting with AZAR.

Want a lockdown and mRNA vaccine victim compensation fund. Want wrong doers held to account. All who did wrong in COVID, the lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine, we want courts to do its work and if they say, judges, juries, to hang, then we hang on the White House lawn. We want our police, our border agents, our law enforcement, our military precious people, our nurses, our judges, legal people, all the front line all harmed by the Malone Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine with silent in jury, to be made ‘whole’ AGAIN. Help them RFK Jr. Let us stop the games. RFK Jr.

It is games right now, politics, I know, they have you trapped, I worked there for Trump term one while you were bashing him, and some now who are working there, it is fascinating, I worked for him to protect him and help on the inside. While same people savaged him. Each step and move and word is politically assessed now. Some told me if you Paul speak out, there is no job for you. You got to praise the mRNA and be silent too, say it works, say can be beneficial, do not question it. I told them shove it up their asses. I am on the side of saving lives and telling truth. ONLY. I am not Alex Berenson et al. looking for interviews and tax money via law suits and Trump interviews. I do not exist daily with my ass puckered up prostrated. I went on FOX and all media enough times, that too is bullshit concocted spun shit. Lies, make believe.

Over to you RFK Jr., I trust you, believe in you! I know the good man you are. You want to do the right thing, tell Susie Wiles to take her hands off of your testicles. Let them go! Please, for the good of the nation. To save lives. Let RFK Jr.’s stones free Susie!! Let them free! Let him be RFK Jr.! The one we love and respect and helped support.

Praises to you RFK Jr.! God bless you and keep you and family safe!

Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine Open Access

Nabin K Shrestha , Patrick C Burke , Amy S Nowacki , James F Simon , Amanda Hagen , Steven M Gordon

Author Notes

Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine | Open Forum Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic

‘Results

Among 51 017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent-vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5-dominant (hazard ratio, 0.71 [95% confidence interval, .63–79]) and the BQ-dominant (0.80 [.69–.94]) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB-dominant phase (0.96 [.82–.1.12]). The estimated vaccine effectiveness was 29% (95% confidence interval, 21%–37%), 20% (6%–31%), and 4% (−12% to 18%), during the BA.4/5-, BQ-, and XBB-dominant phases, respectively. The risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since the most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

Conclusions

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine given to working-aged adults afforded modest protection overall against COVID-19 while the BA.4/5 lineages were the dominant circulating strains, afforded less protection when the BQ lineages were dominant, and effectiveness was not demonstrated when the XBB lineages were dominant.’

This study found that the current bivalent vaccines were about 29% effective overall in protecting against infection with SARS-CoV-2 when the Omicron BA.4/5 lineages were the predominant circulating strains, and effectiveness was lower when the circulating strains were no longer represented in the vaccine. A protective effect could not be demonstrated when the XBB lineages were dominant. The magnitude of protection afforded by bivalent vaccination while the BA.4/5 lineages were dominant was similar to that estimated in another study using data from the Increasing Community Access to Testing national SARS-CoV-2 testing program [16].

