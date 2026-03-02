“There were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” Doran said. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

This is a very serious development and take this stack as a PSA for our safety, for the war with Iran raises our safety risk in US, Canada etc. and we must now take precautions and safeguards and work with law enforcement. IMO stay put for now. And arm up, legally, 2nd.

Reports:

Suspect in Texas shooting wore ‘Property of Allah’ clothing and Iranian flag emblem, AP source says

The shooter has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, the law enforcement official and another person familiar with the matter said. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

3 killed, 14 injured in shooting at bar near University of Texas in Austin

The FBI said it is assisting with the investigation and looking into potential terrorism ties. The suspect, who was not identified, was fatally shot by officers. 3 killed, 14 injured in shooting at bar near University of Texas in Austin

‘Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Buford’s bar, a popular beer garden downtown, at about 1:58 a.m., according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. The early investigation shows that a suspect circled the block around the bar several times in an SUV before the shooting, she said at a news conference.

“At one point, he put his flashers on, pulled down his window and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio, and out in front of the bar,” Davis said.’

“There were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” Doran said. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the shooting was the result of an act of terrorism or an individual with mental illness, four people briefed on the matter told NBC News.’

One of the most unsettling images released by the DOJ shows a life-sized bronze sculpture of a woman or girl dressed in a bridal gown. The photos were taken in 2019 at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse after his arrest as part of the FBI’s investigation into his sex trafficking

A framed photo on the right corner of the desk facing toward Epstein, appears to show a person lying down. A black box has been placed over their face to protect their identity

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com