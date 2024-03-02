This DEI agenda is destroying males in America, extends to Canada; masculinity is layed down when young boys move to puberty; since 2021, AMA said doctors not to put gender on birth certificate, not
to say if baby boy or girl, must leave blank & the child will decide when they get to puberty; do you udnerstand the madness we are living? can a minor make these decisions? NO & they become suicidal
when you expose the boy to female hormones and girls to male hormones, it cannot be reversed and suicide escalates. It is devastating.
Speaking of DEI:
"University of Florida FIRES all 28 of its DEI employees after DeSantis law bans schools from using state money for diversity, equity and inclusion"
Boy or girl? The physical evidence is self-evident. There are no "decisions" or "choices" to be made.