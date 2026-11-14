Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MlNKajWwDXM?feature=share

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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no one could have imagined these seats were in play and Republicans Trump lost it. they cannot seem to understand it. the American people said they do not want you anymore, what you are selling.

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