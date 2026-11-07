Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

when I listen to the drunk speak, I sit back and ask how lunatic Trump must be to have appointed this moron. he takes even a simple speech and turns it into a chance to prove his manliness. with his pee wee herman voice...did you notice how he deepens it when he wants to sound serious. the guy is so clownish and embarrassing. I thought darth vader Austin was but this guy takes the cake.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

So long as Hegseth continues to be of use to Trump and the Cabal, he's not going anywhere. Should he become a greater liability than an asset, then he will be as disposable as anyone else.

The departure of Susie Wiles is interesting. Perhaps she is one of the rats abandoning ship before the ship goes down, or she is fleeing the scene of countless crimes, knowing that her name is on the list of potential 'hangees'. We could know this by as early as this coming week (or not).

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