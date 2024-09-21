Minute 10 onwards:

Listen below (start for this stack, at minute 10.0) but in case they remove the You Tube, read his words after the actual You Tube, btw, is molly, MDMA not illegal? this bitch should be arrested for what he said about all of them using it in their perverted group, and when you read his words you realize he misses the point, which is that near day one it was known the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine did not work and was deadly yet they, fuckers like him, did this to force people to take something knowing it was deadly, these bitches knew it, denying people choice of using their own natural immunity for they were exposed, caught it, got it, recovered so rightly felt were not candidates, for religious or exemption reasons did not want it, were concerned about the PEG and cationic lipids and other chemicals and molecules in the LNP etc., did not want to give to their children who were at near zero risk, were themselves healthy and thus of low risk, did not want the government mandating it, wanted to exercise their own bodily integrity and autonomy, were scared as it was new and no safety data was available etc.

yet these fuckers like Varma did not care about your decision making. No, it was power and control as he said and today we know that the Malone Bourla Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine did not work and is deadly…these bitches should be hung after courts get done with them…read all the slides if You Tube taken down:

Key statement first:

