This GLP-1 agonists e.g. Wegovy, Ozempic, Semaglutide etc. for weight loss will end in catastrophe! Doctors know it, pharma know it but preying on people who want the QUICK fix for excess weight! Bad
personal stories already emerging, all I can say is be WARNED! Nothing is easy! Pharma wants your money ONLY! Hell to pay is coming. These pharma killers will tell you soon it cures cancer too!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Know with a heavy heart and after waiting to see if you were going to respond about what you had written a few days ago, that you like Kamala and do not think she is evil. Sorry you remained silent even though there was considerable criticism about what you wrote in the Comments, which you must have completely disregarded. So with this, know I must UNSUBSCRIBE from your News Letter/Emails, hard to Trust anything you now state.
You’re absolutely correct! That’s why I’m so glad I found this product to help keep the weight off for those who have already used those injectables, or to take the weight off, with 200% better results then the injectables! Shaman.First fitness.com