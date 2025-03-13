The push also to mass vaccinate birds and animals (via failed deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA self-amplifying, self-replicating LNP injections) with a leaky imperfect vaccine (non-sterilizing) with sub-optimal mounting immunity while there is circulating infection (high infectious pressure) places Darwinian Natural Selection evolutionary pressure on pathogen to evolve and thus selection of the ‘fittest’ hardiest most competitively advantaged variants…

this means more infectious and potentially more lethal sub-variants to emerge…the only solution is to ONLY kill the infected birds (those testing positive or symptomatic, known to be sick), and allow the (rest of the birds etc.) exposed birds/animals to get infected and to recover and have immunity…naturally. Moreover, we have migratory birds, waterfowl etc. that are spreading infection and thus you cannot respond by killing all the birds/animals in flocks. Nor via mass vaccination. The symptoms are mild when a farm worker is in contact with infected animals…

Turn this crap off, stop reading this quasi-scientific porn!

stop this fraud, we have no evidence of a viral leap from birds or animals to humans and while there is a theoretical risk and it ‘may’ happen where pigs could be used as ‘mixing’ vessels and thus recombination takes place, this has NOT occurred…though we must be open to the possibility the sick malevolent evil people at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, pharma, deepstate and others to manipulate pathogen to make it more infectious and lethal…we must pay attention to that (in case) and we will need to hang all involved for that will be a crime against humanity. We have no evidence on human-to-human spread. Any persons with symptoms are persons who were involved with the killing of the birds/animals. Touching them. Then do not touch the infected birds and if so, use proper precautions.

What say you?

Stock up on your wine and champagne.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)