record…what is your view? ICE said he attacked with his weed whacker but the tape does not show that, in fact it looks like he is running away yet maybe we have a misguided angle…maybe he did attack them? that would be wrong…no doubt if true…all this to say, this arrest is very troubling on surface blush. In fact, I think very wrong. This guy has had no brush with the law for decades, paid all his taxes, and gave 3 sons to the US marines…POTUS Trump should personally look into this arrest and comment on this…this is not good. ICE does good work, the agents are largely great people.

Narciso Barranco: Father of 3 Marines arrested by masked federal agents in Santa Ana, California | CNN

Marine Corps veteran says he feels betrayed after his father was arrested by masked federal agents in Southern California

‘A Marine Corps veteran says he feels betrayed after his father was beaten and arrested by masked federal agents while working at his landscaping job, caught up in one of the ongoing ICE workplace raids that advocates say have left immigrant communities terrified and on edge.

Alejandro Barranco told CNN Monday that his father, Narciso Barranco, was detained by federal agents Saturday afternoon while working as a landscaper at an IHOP in Santa Ana, California. The 25-year-old Marine veteran said his father was born in Mexico and has lived in the US since the 90s. He is undocumented but has no criminal record, his son said.

“He was always a good dad,” Alejandro Barranco said. “He always made sure we had food on the table. He always taught us to respect, to love our country, to always give back.”

Video of the incident shows several masked men in tactical gear pinning Barranco to the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head and neck. Several of the men are seen wearing vests that read “US Border Patrol Police” on the back.’

