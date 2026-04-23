This is a disastrous situation! We the United States & Israel have LOST the Iran war! We failed on all four (4) goals that we said were the objectives: 1)regime change (still there) 2)getting rid of
nuclear enrichment capacity, still there 3) getting rid of long-range missiles, still there 4) getting Iran to stop support of HAMAS and Hezbollah & now they control the strait of Hormuz
(they did not before, at least did not block it or militarize it);
so Iran has won!
First,
‘Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving in the latest departure of a top defense leader’…question is why now? When the US navy is in the Hormuz and at the brink of battle?
‘Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving his job, the Pentagon abruptly announced Wednesday, the first head of a military service to depart during President Donald Trump’s second term but just the latest top defense leader to step down or be ousted.
No reason was given for the unexpected departure of the Navy’s top civilian official, coming as the sea service has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports and is targeting ships linked to Tehran around the world during a tenuous ceasefire in the war. Another Trump loyalist is taking over as acting head of the Navy: Undersecretary Hung Cao, a 25-year Navy combat veteran who ran unsuccessful campaigns for the U.S. Senate and House in Virginia.’'
American people are no fools.
We attacked a nation when they did not attack us and no one can argue with me that this was NOT about getting eventually access to their resources and oil…among other intentions…
we have embarrassed the US globally, no nation globally stepped up to join, fractured our alliances (to the extent that any good was ongoing), we damaged our great military for now we know weaknesses, we got our soldiers killed, we emboldened a rogue regime that remains in tact with their proxy terror assets in tact…so what did we do this for? Many say, serious people, and the public that this was for taking their oil (any how we can take it) and for Israel…that we bombed Iran FOR Israel. Does Israel have that much power and control over the US? Our foreign policy? Our military? Our President? Or the Presidency?
Your view?
The key question then is, how did Trump allow Hegseth et al. to talk him into this? To bomb a nation un-attacked? That posed no imminent threat? It is clear Trump’s diplomatic core led by Witkoff and Kushner who are complete idiots, failed morons, and IMO not peacemakers, have no diplomacy ability…point is that the aerial bombardment failed. And we even knew it could have never worked. A combined US and Israel bombing Iran could not bring it to heel or to capitulate. But think about this.
There is no good option for POTUS Trump here….none.
He is trapped. The US is trapped.
we cannot even get a proper ceasefire…now we have an indefinite one which really means USA surrendered…USA and Israel cannot defeat Iran…imagine that. No one can argue that the Iran regime is a good regime…it is not. Of course brutal. Yet it was the Iranian people to address their government. Not USA. It is clearer now we all seek Iran’s oil…it is clear that this ‘excursion’ was for intentions other than what was in the national interest of USA…of Americans.
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I called this out last month. US had no reason to be there. Israel dragged us and Americans suffered — and we’re losing!
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-us-is-losing-the-iran-conflict
Americans didn’t want this. It’s time we take our country back instead of allowing politicians to lead us down: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/america-turns-250-this-year-this
We already have the fake lying MSM… no need for you to join forces, chime in and repeat their lies and hate! Disgusting SPLC might be a better topic for supposed “smart good people”!