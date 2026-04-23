(they did not before, at least did not block it or militarize it);

‘Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving his job, the Pentagon abruptly announced Wednesday, the first head of a military service to depart during President Donald Trump’s second term but just the latest

No reason was given for the unexpected departure of the Navy’s top civilian official, coming as the sea service has imposed a

and is

during a tenuous

. Another Trump loyalist is taking over as acting head of the Navy: Undersecretary Hung Cao, a 25-year Navy combat veteran who ran unsuccessful campaigns for the U.S. Senate and House in Virginia.’'