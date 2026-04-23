Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6m

I called this out last month. US had no reason to be there. Israel dragged us and Americans suffered — and we’re losing!

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-us-is-losing-the-iran-conflict

Americans didn’t want this. It’s time we take our country back instead of allowing politicians to lead us down: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/america-turns-250-this-year-this

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Jt714's avatar
Jt714
8m

We already have the fake lying MSM… no need for you to join forces, chime in and repeat their lies and hate! Disgusting SPLC might be a better topic for supposed “smart good people”!

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