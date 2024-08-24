This is how real statesmen dance. Reagan and RFK (1967); Two titans, unafraid of any question. Watch RFK, when its his turn, REQUESTS a question from the panel. You heard RFK Jr. today say that his
father (and uncle) would find it odd that Kamala is a nominee who hasn’t taken any serious questions or done any interviews since Biden dropped out. Do you think she would be able to hold her own with
this group? No way. Her supporters are morons. Can you see Harris asking someone for a question?
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anyone with common sense would expect to see a platform. Saying “joy” and “for the people” are empty platitudes. She has no clue how to fix what the Dems broke after Trump had it fixed. IMHO, the 2020 election was rigged. Now the Dems are reaping what they sowed. God help us all.