https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/10/12/they-came-washington-dismantle-government-now-theyre-profiting-it/

I may like Trump but do not approve of using office to profit and there are major questions that I as a supporter want answered and if Democrats take power and could bring oversight especially to Trump’s son’s contracts, I want it. It is fair that the American people know who got what and what is happening. I want both sides to be examined…not just Trump.

God help us if she did…