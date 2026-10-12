https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/10/12/they-came-washington-dismantle-government-now-theyre-profiting-it/
I may like Trump but do not approve of using office to profit and there are major questions that I as a supporter want answered and if Democrats take power and could bring oversight especially to Trump’s son’s contracts, I want it. It is fair that the American people know who got what and what is happening. I want both sides to be examined…not just Trump.
God help us if she did…
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It is simply The Big Club doing what The Big Club does.
You and I aint in it.
Psalm 118.11
Are Many Western Elites Sadistic Psychopaths?
A conversation with Dr. Joseph Sansone about his new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul”https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/regarding-the-claim-that-viruses?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=219582067&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=l7pj5&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email