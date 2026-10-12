Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
Oct 12

It is simply The Big Club doing what The Big Club does.

You and I aint in it.

Psalm 118.11

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 13

Are Many Western Elites Sadistic Psychopaths?

A conversation with Dr. Joseph Sansone about his new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul”https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/regarding-the-claim-that-viruses?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=219582067&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=l7pj5&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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