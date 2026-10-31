But if we like Trump and support him we are to stay quiet…I can’t, this is wrong. on all levels. Trump’s sons were elected to nothing.

I am asking for support:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

I pray for Trump’s success and peace and clear mind as he makes pressing decisions, that the Lord grants him favor and blessings. Yet this term 2.0 he has been a pure failure and I pray his mind is cleared and he stands up and reverses and fixes many of the catastrophic decisions he has made e.g. OWS lockdowns, mRNA vaccine, cover up of pedophile Epstein and his pals, the failed Iran war, the use of DHA by lovers Noem and Corey to build sex beds on DHS planes etc. and take tax money. etc.

Long live our police, safety to them, our military, our border agents, our law enforcement.

The US Army is practising how to dig mass graves in conflict

‘The US Army conducted an exercise practising how to dig a mass burial trench capable of holding hundreds of fallen soldiers in conflict.

For the first time in decades, the exercise was conducted to rehearse how troops would respond if they suffered a high number of losses in conflict.’