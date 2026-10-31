Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
1h

How is it nepotism, cronyism? Where is the story about it?

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V Z's avatar
V Z
1h

Nice try. But it’s pointless. You're an accomplice

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