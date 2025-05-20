This is Trump's daily motto each day he plants his feet to the floor..."it's Balls to the Wall today"; I will send democrats, the deepstate, the RINOS, the republicans, the media batshit crazy today!
Never let them breathe, give them no room, keep them on their heels backed up...relentless...pounding them...
That "we live in interesting times" is a huge understatement. POTUS is a pivotal historical figure and the question posed by historians "does history create the man or does the man create history?" POTUS has changed history for humanity's betterment with a return to our country's roots, and this will benefit all of humanity. May God protect him in this endeavor and may God protect us all from the evils this rare and fine man seeks in eliminate.
Yes, he is indefatigable !