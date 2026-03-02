I drop on my knees tonight and beg God to not let us see this, we want none of this and pray that Trump understands that he risks this not for our fever…our shoulders are being used to fire other people’s gun.

Iran ‘CLOSES Strait of Hormuz’ & vows to set fire to any ship passing but US says vital shipping route remains open

No warning, no siren: Six US service members killed in Iranian strike that hit makeshift operations center in Kuwait

Above, some of that is in the bombings…that's Epstein cradling a young child, as others looked on…and many of the rich elite men, connected Palm Beach and other males, were into fucking little girls with Epstein and Oprah Weinstein types, Maxwell types, setting it up…we are coming for them…exposing them…

POTUS Trump deserves huge praise for heading up a delicate dangerous operation. It remains very dangerous and we pray our troops come home and no loss of life, innocent life. Both sides. I pray no American, Iranian, Israeli loses life, no innocent person, impossible as it is, I still pray that loss of life is minimized and targeting precise. And that this ends rapidly. And brave soldiers come home.

