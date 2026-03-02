Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
Iran ‘CLOSES Strait of Hormuz’ & vows to set fire to any ship passing but US says vital shipping route remains open https://www.the-sun.com/news/16025150/

Dr. Paul Alexander
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery shut following drone strike from Tehran

The Ras Tanura complex houses one of the Middle East's largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude oil. https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-888486

