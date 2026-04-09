Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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M Nyhan's avatar
M Nyhan
5m

How much were all the Biden contractors paid? All those (secret) night time flights and bus loads of illegals being transported all over country…was that in the books? Ever reported by the lying media? At least these f-ers were moving them out. They’re all f-ers. Love you.

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Alwaysafreeman's avatar
Alwaysafreeman
6m

It's sad and disappointing; the Trump administration is turning into the exact thing they were so committed to fighting.

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