This is what we mean by crookedness, high-crime bandits, quid pro quo, kick back schemes like what Corey and Noem ran; DHS, ICE contracts are a slush fund kickback scheme, payoff for all involved: "
Some major Trump donors are now reaping billions in ICE contracts"; people, these fuckers, these connected elite insider people to the Trump administration raping us the tax-payer, kickbacks
‘Since returning to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has ramped up immigration detention, with private contractors operating much of the required infrastructure – and reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts after making significant contributions to the president’s political operations.
Federal contracting data shows that a small group of private prison operators, charter airlines and security contractors dominated ICE’s largest contracts in 2025. Two private prison companies, the GEO Group and CoreCivic received $2.1 billion and $653.5 million in total obligations, respectively, while charter aviation companies including CSI Aviation ($1.1 billion) and Classic Air Charter ($800.2 million) also secured major contracts. Transportation contractor MVM Inc., which moves unaccompanied migrant children and families to detention facilities, received $1.1 billion.’
Top ICE contractors getting hundreds of millions and billions in tax payer and turns out are/were contributors donors to Trump’s re-election…
man this all stinks to high heavens.
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How much were all the Biden contractors paid? All those (secret) night time flights and bus loads of illegals being transported all over country…was that in the books? Ever reported by the lying media? At least these f-ers were moving them out. They’re all f-ers. Love you.
It's sad and disappointing; the Trump administration is turning into the exact thing they were so committed to fighting.