‘Since returning to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has ramped up immigration detention, with private contractors operating much of the required infrastructure – and reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts after making significant contributions to the president’s political operations.

Federal contracting data shows that a small group of private prison operators, charter airlines and security contractors dominated ICE’s largest contracts in 2025. Two private prison companies, the GEO Group and CoreCivic received $2.1 billion and $653.5 million in total obligations, respectively, while charter aviation companies including CSI Aviation ($1.1 billion) and Classic Air Charter ($800.2 million) also secured major contracts. Transportation contractor MVM Inc., which moves unaccompanied migrant children and families to detention facilities, received $1.1 billion.’

Top ICE contractors getting hundreds of millions and billions in tax payer and turns out are/were contributors donors to Trump’s re-election…

man this all stinks to high heavens.

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