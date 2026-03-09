‘Fox News apologized for airing old video of a hatless President Donald Trump during coverage Sunday of his attendance at the dignified transfer ceremony for U.S. soldiers killed in the Middle East war, insisting it was an honest mistake.

FOX now cover their ass bullshit lie: “We regret the error and apologize for the incorrect footage,” Fox said in a statement. ‘FOX apologizes for showing old video of hatless Trump...’

How could FOX tell us it was a mistake? It was not, it was deliberate until caught, hoping they were not caught.

So yes, blame it on some low-level staffer, not the decision makers at FOX and WH. This was coordinated. Also, this is really of no interest just that the dead soldiers were disrespected by decisions made by some…the only reason I share this is to ensure we understand the lies of the media. IMO POTUS Trump should have not worn that baseball cap there at the dignified transfer (I have been to many funerals and such and never have seen someone enter a gathering and have a cap on, always takes it off) but I am not POTUS, it is his decision to make and ensuing discussions are for him to address. However, if Obama, Biden, Bush, anyone at a senior level or anyone did that, we would be outraged. I find it was disrespectful. But the real issue is the fraud of FOX. Pure duplicitous FOX. It is why I cancelled FOX a while now. FOX with CNN and RT and all news is propaganda.

In a polarized time, some online critics suggested without evidence that it wasn’t an error — that the network was trying to make Trump look better by not showing him wearing a baseball cap during what is considered one of the most solemn duties of a commander in chief. The return of the bodies of six soldiers took place Saturday at Dover Air Force Base.’

to lie to the public, of course some arrangement with the WH so that in case the wind etc. was too strong for POTUS Trump’s hair etc. so the aim was to make him look good…ok, the wind may have been too strong etc. I appreciate that, he is POTUS, and we want him to look good and he wants that too…I get that but to lie to the nation so brazenly? to go to that extreme? what else do they at FOX lie about? do we believe anything FOX news says? so they did so much IT work to use an old ‘live’ Trump without a baseball hat and showed us that…can you imagine, and I can imagine the discussion this way…FOX people: ‘well the WH asked us to see what we can do and fuck the nation, the people are stupid viewers anyway and when they find out, we will plead ignorance and a mistake’…FOX did not do that without coordinating with the WH. this is the real con. that to me is the real story and tells us also believe nothing the WH tells us. nothing. we are being spun and bullshitted every hour now by media, all sides. by our government. no wonder why I need to use alternative sources and RT etc. I get more balanced news there. and even that is bullshit.

Fox News apologizes for showing old video of a hatless Donald Trump at a dignified transfer ceremony

