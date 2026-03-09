Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

everything put out to us, told to us by media is made up contrived spun deceitful information. FOX included. It is to drive a narrative IMO often far from the truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture