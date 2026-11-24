catastrophically, for we can defeat Iran, but we cannot, for we cannot nuke them and we cannot invade for 25 years, occupy, and use 1 million army to do it. nothing else will work. so we have lost. Trump lost. Drunkard Hegseth fucked him.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/22/us/politics/alice-huang-china-spy-agency-nvidia.html

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Jensen Huang’s NVIDIA’s shameless return yo NVIDIA is a new very low in this era of impunity and lawlessness and it is up to the Democrats to show the American people and world if it too is on the take in this corrupt spy sex scandal kickback money making scheme that has placed the American people at risk for it appears that Lutnick at Commerce (you know Howard, he is pedophile Epstein’s buddy) and Huang CEO NVIDIA and others, breached American safeguards and transferred high sensitive intel & chips et al. to China destined to their own military applications AI etc. The United States lost and POTUS Trump, Lutnick, Jensen Huang, his sexpot Alice, and many others, many others in Trump orbit et al. and NVIDIA must sit under oath...this stinks to high heavens and this lawlessness and lack of accountability cannot stand; the proper investigations and hearings have not happened YET. WE are talking espionage etc. We are talking potentially Julius and Ethel.

‘The veteran conservative legal activist argued that the rise in anti-immigrant, antisemitic and bigoted rhetoric within the Republican Party was responsible for fracturing the coalition President Donald Trump built in 2016 and 2024, and warned that ignoring the issue would hurt the GOP’s future electoral prospects.’

Harmeet Dhillon calls out bigotry, antisemitism within MAGA movement

Dhillon: ‘We need to have a reckoning about what it means to be a Republican, what it means to be an American’

Speaking to the “The Jeremy Boreing Show” in a wide-ranging interview released on Monday, Dhillon argued that, “It is critical that the Republican Party splash some cold water on its face, sober up and understand that what happened in this 2026 election is in part a function of our inability to self-police our rhetoric in this regard.”