This here is the new White House Associate Communications Director. Do you ‘get’ why we are in trouble. You mean to tell me if you looked around America, you could find no one else for these senior roles but these ding-a-lings, these obviously mentally troubled people? This represents America? Today? No wonder our youth are so messed up. These are the freaks that push this transgender shit, that psychotic shit.

REMEMBER also Sam Brinton. ‘Biden appointed Brinton to a top Energy Department position: Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Nuclear Energy.’

Turned out he was stealing women clothing and word is he was vetted for Biden by the same people who are vetting illegals at the border and the actual ones who vetted the 8 ISIS terrorists now arrested after coming into USA illegally at the Southern border…