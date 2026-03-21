This James Talarico should be taken seriously, he can win Texas and can be POTUS, this guy, & that statement that congress, government want to talk about pronouns & not prices or pedophiles; they’d
rather discuss Pronouns than ‘Prosecution of Pedos’...he said MAGA Republicans want to talk now more about pronouns than prices and pedophiles; nutcase Jen Psaki I can do without in the interview
Do not dismiss this Talarico guy…he is resonating.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.