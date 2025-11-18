Excellent stack By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS (Duty to Dissent substack) and building from NATURE publication by Jooli Han titled ‘On-patient medical record and mRNA therapeutics using intradermal microneedles’

‘This isn’t about being anti-vaccine or anti-science. This is about permanent biometric surveillance systems prepared for deployment into every human body under the guise of public health.

Microneedle Patch Implant—Will Your Silence Ensure It Succeeds?

The technology is here. The funding is secure. The infrastructure stands ready. The only questions remaining: Will you allow the likes of Bill Gates to “mess around with” your sovereignty and health? Or will you refuse to be manipulated and speak up before the next “rehearsal” becomes the next main event?’

‘One Patch. Two Payloads.

mRNA cargo (Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA technology insert)- The genetic instructions - the blueprints - for whatever protein production the experts of the biomedical security state deem necessary for your cells to generate Quantum-dot microparticles - Binary-encoded medical data - your complete 1-0-based medical record, digital ID, and global travel vaccine passport - dissolved and embedded permanently in your skin’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

