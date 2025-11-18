Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

Oh, Paul, what a heartwarming read this is—truly a testament to American ingenuity at its finest! Here we are, on the cusp of this miraculous Microneedle Patch Implant (MPI), a gentle whisper of mRNA therapeutics straight into our skin, complete with those adorable quantum-dot tattoos for our eternal medical diaries, digital IDs, and globe-trotting vaccine passports.

Who could possibly fret about abuse, misuse, or profit-driven harm when it's all wrapped in such loving, empathetic packaging?

After all, Americans aren't the exploitative, unempathic narcissists the cynics make them out to be—they're a nation of warm huggers, always treating each other with the tender care of a summer barbecue, where everyone gets a hot dog and a side of surveillance... er, solidarity!

And let's not overthink the risks here, folks. If anything, this MPI reminds me of the true archetypal American hero: Ted Bundy.

Oh, what a charmer! That boyish grin, the law school smarts, the RNC delegate swagger—pure stars-and-stripes empathy. Sure, he might've been a narcissistic psychopath who hunted sweet young things with that classic idealization phase (flowers! compliments! you're so special!), only to flip to devaluation (you're worthless now, aren't you?) and the grand finale discard.

But come on, people, don't get too worked up about the unheralded victims he probably left in his wake. Ted's just the ultimate expression of American affection—killing them was merely the discard of true intimacy, a passionate severance born of deep, compassionate love. As a registered Republican, he did it all out of warmth, folks: no cold calculation, just heartfelt efficiency, like pruning a rosebush for its own good.

Heck, this whole MPI saga takes me right back to that girlfriend I barely escaped—same vibe, all promises of forever health and connection, until the devaluation hit and I realized the "passport" was just a one-way ticket to her discard pile.

But hey, if Bundy's our blueprint, why worry? Slap on that patch, let the mRNA flow like Bundy's charisma, and embrace the empathy! It's not surveillance; it's skin-deep caring. What a time to be alive, temporarily, for everyone in the land of the free hugs. 🇺🇸❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
3h

So many psychopaths in this world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture