This Microneedle Patch Implant (MPI) is very troubling for mankind finds ways ALWAYS to abuse, misuse, harm people for profit $$$; here the aim is to use this MPI to deliver mRNA vaccine therapeutics
so once again, the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin mRNA Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine is the cash-cow money cow! IMO this is the devil, demonic, I see NOTHING good from this
Excellent stack By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS (Duty to Dissent substack) and building from NATURE publication by Jooli Han titled ‘On-patient medical record and mRNA therapeutics using intradermal microneedles’
‘This isn’t about being anti-vaccine or anti-science. This is about permanent biometric surveillance systems prepared for deployment into every human body under the guise of public health.
Microneedle Patch Implant—Will Your Silence Ensure It Succeeds?
The technology is here. The funding is secure. The infrastructure stands ready. The only questions remaining: Will you allow the likes of Bill Gates to “mess around with” your sovereignty and health? Or will you refuse to be manipulated and speak up before the next “rehearsal” becomes the next main event?’
‘One Patch. Two Payloads.
mRNA cargo (Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA technology insert)- The genetic instructions - the blueprints - for whatever protein production the experts of the biomedical security state deem necessary for your cells to generate
Quantum-dot microparticles - Binary-encoded medical data - your complete 1-0-based medical record, digital ID, and global travel vaccine passport - dissolved and embedded permanently in your skin’
Microneedle Patch Implant—Will Your Silence Ensure It Succeeds?
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Oh, Paul, what a heartwarming read this is—truly a testament to American ingenuity at its finest! Here we are, on the cusp of this miraculous Microneedle Patch Implant (MPI), a gentle whisper of mRNA therapeutics straight into our skin, complete with those adorable quantum-dot tattoos for our eternal medical diaries, digital IDs, and globe-trotting vaccine passports.
Who could possibly fret about abuse, misuse, or profit-driven harm when it's all wrapped in such loving, empathetic packaging?
After all, Americans aren't the exploitative, unempathic narcissists the cynics make them out to be—they're a nation of warm huggers, always treating each other with the tender care of a summer barbecue, where everyone gets a hot dog and a side of surveillance... er, solidarity!
And let's not overthink the risks here, folks. If anything, this MPI reminds me of the true archetypal American hero: Ted Bundy.
Oh, what a charmer! That boyish grin, the law school smarts, the RNC delegate swagger—pure stars-and-stripes empathy. Sure, he might've been a narcissistic psychopath who hunted sweet young things with that classic idealization phase (flowers! compliments! you're so special!), only to flip to devaluation (you're worthless now, aren't you?) and the grand finale discard.
But come on, people, don't get too worked up about the unheralded victims he probably left in his wake. Ted's just the ultimate expression of American affection—killing them was merely the discard of true intimacy, a passionate severance born of deep, compassionate love. As a registered Republican, he did it all out of warmth, folks: no cold calculation, just heartfelt efficiency, like pruning a rosebush for its own good.
Heck, this whole MPI saga takes me right back to that girlfriend I barely escaped—same vibe, all promises of forever health and connection, until the devaluation hit and I realized the "passport" was just a one-way ticket to her discard pile.
But hey, if Bundy's our blueprint, why worry? Slap on that patch, let the mRNA flow like Bundy's charisma, and embrace the empathy! It's not surveillance; it's skin-deep caring. What a time to be alive, temporarily, for everyone in the land of the free hugs. 🇺🇸❤️
So many psychopaths in this world