not! IMO, there is ZERO, zero chance that this will work and if it does, I will give you my four testicles...these are pure grifters and POTUS Trump needed to protect us from this type…is he that naive? A grifter meeting a naive person results in wanting billions from the tax-payer purse?

Does Ellis and Altman with the crap he/they spoke understand antigen presentation on cell surfaces and subsequent immune responses? How complex this is…d these grifters? Yet they sold this fraud to you? Our POTUS?

Come on POTUS Trump, I thought you learnt from your failure of OWS and the Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that killed so many. Your failure! You are yet to atone for the harms caused by OWS and the mRNA vaccines. We trusted you….There is no way until someone comes up with one and unlikely, to ever deliver the ALREADY dangerous mRNA payload into any system via the deadly lipid-nano particle cholesterol, ionizable lipid, cationic lipid, PEG system…it will ALWAYS be harmful and inflammatory and causing auto-immunity etc. so shut it all down POTUS Trump…there is no sound justification for what you did yesterday, you nullified all them good EOs the day before.

Grifters played you. We put you in charge of the public money and we are now very concerned if this is a serious consideration by you, this fraud fake ‘WILL fail’ STARGATE bullshit.

No doubt, this press conference has angered so many! We see it as it is!

I stand still in support by I feel we as a people, a nation, was grossly disrespected by you POTUS Trump yesterday. Bigly! When you advance mRNA technology that killed so many in your past venture and still will not discuss it and expect us to accept this crap for cancer?

We will not!